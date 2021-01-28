6 UFC titles that will be defended in the first quarter of 2021

UFC has announced as many as 6 title fights which are set to take place in the first quarter of 2021. All the fights booked are explosive match-ups and promise to be ground-breaking encounters irrespective of where they take place.

The venues for the fights are yet to be announced, but the dates and the opponents have been confirmed and made official by UFC.

UFC 258 - Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns (Men's Welterweight Championship)

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. This much-awaited fight will finally take place on February 13th if everything goes well. The two were scheduled to fight in July last year, but Gilbert Burns lost his shot at the title because of a positive COVID test.

However, with six consecutive wins under his name, including a TKO win over Demian Maia and a decision victory over Tyron Woodley, it was only a matter of time before Burns got another shot a the champion.

UFC 259 - Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz (Men's Light Heavyweight Championship)

The much-awaited superfight is finally happening at UFC 259 on March 6th. The middleweight king will be moving up a weight class to challenge light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the belt while aiming to become a double-champ in the process.

UFC 259 - Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Women's Featherweight Championship)

In the co-main event of the third pay-per-view of the year, double-champ Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight title against top contender Megan Anderson. After getting scrapped from UFC 256 due to Nunes' health issues, the fight has been rebooked for the March event.

UFC 259 - Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Men's Bantamweight Championship)

UFC 259 is clearly going to be a blockbuster affair, with three titles on the line. Aljamain Sterling will finally get his title fight after several hiccups along the way. He will face bantamweight champion Petr Yan in the third title fight of UFC 259 in a mouth-watering clash.

UFC 260 - Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou (Men's Heavyweight Championship)

Francis Ngannou has had to wait to get his title shot as Stipe Miocic completed his trilogy with Daniel Cormier and recovered from his injuries. However, now it is 'The Predator's turn to not only fight for the heavyweight title but also potentially avenge his 2018 loss to Miocic.

UFC 260 - Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega (Men's Featherweight Championship)

The final title fight of the six scheduled bouts will be over the men's featherweight belt. Brian Ortega will challenge Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 260 on March 27th. Ortega earned his second shot at the featherweight title with a clinical victory over 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.