UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 2, 2022?

The world's premier MMA organization is headed to the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada for UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier. Headlined by two title fights and a series of intriguing matchups, the pay-per-view event will go down this Saturday, July 2.

The main event will see middleweight champion Israel Adesanya put his title on the line against No.2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a much-awaited featherweight clash between defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway.

The main card will also feature another exciting middleweight clash between No.4-ranked contender Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira. The winner of this bout will potentially get a crack at the winner of the main event battle between Adesanya and Cannonier.

Watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier fight preview below:

Israel Adesanya looks to pull off a spectacular finish against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya has run through most of the top contenders in the middleweight division since capturing the title in late 2019. 'The Last Stylebender' looks ready to make another successful title defense and is determined to finish his next challenger at UFC 276 this Saturday.

During the UFC 276 Countdown episode, the 32-year-old champion asserted that he plans to finish Cannonier either via submission or knockout:

"He [Cannonier] has a lot of power in his hands. He's taken out a lot of people with it, but a lot of people ain't me. Styles make fights and I'm 'The Last Stylebender' so when I fight him, it's not going to go to the distance. He's going to get choked out, or knocked out."

Catch the full countdown episode below:

Three of Adesanya's four title defenses have gone the distance. His only stoppage win during the championship reign came over Paulo Costa in September 2020. While the champion is ambitious about finishing his next opponent in emphatic fashion, it will be a tough challenge.

Jared Cannonier is one of the most ferocious strikers in the division and could pose a serious threat to Adesanya when the two collide this Saturday. With a total of 12 finishes to his name, 'The Killa Gorilla' could definitely pull off an upset as he looks to make the most of his first title opportunity, which could likely be his last.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far