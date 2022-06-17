UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 18, 2022?

The UFC is headed back to the United States following a trip to Singapore for its upcoming Fight Night offering, UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett. The event is set to go down this Saturday, June 18, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the fans.

Headlining the fight card is a featherweight showdown between No.4-ranked contender Calvin Kattar and No.7-ranked 145lber Josh Emmett.

In the co-main event, 54-fight MMA veteran Donald Cerrone will return to action after going winless in his last six bouts. 'Cowboy' will go head-to-head against fellow UFC mainstay Joe Lauzon.

Also on the main card, Kevin Holland will look to continue his successful run at 170 pounds when he faces Tim Means. 'Trailblazer' moved down to welterweight in March when he defeated Alex Oliveira via second-round TKO.

'The Dirty Bird', on the other hand, will look to register his first fourth consecutive win inside the Octagon in Texas.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett look to move up the pecking order

Calvin Kattar was on a decent run before suffering a heavy points defeat at the hands of Max Holloway in January 2021. He bounced back from the loss with an impressive unanimous decision win over highly-touted Georgian Giga Chikadze last January.

Ranked No.4 in the featherweight division, 'The Boston Finisher' will look to carry that momentum into his upcoming headliner bout against No.7 contender Josh Emmett.

A dominant performance from Kattar could see him break into the featherweight top three and potentially earn a crack at the 145-pound title. However, Emmett will certainly represent a tough challenge for Kattar.

Watch Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett fight preview below:

Emmett is riding a four-fight winning streak in the promotion. The 37-year-old is aware of the opportunity before him and plans on seizing it. A strong showing from Emmett could see him surge up the rankings and elevate himself into another high-profile matchup, leading to a title shot.

That said, this will be a pivotal matchup for both featherweights. Both men will look to register a statement-making win at the expense of the other to move up the pecking order.

