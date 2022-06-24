UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 25, 2022?

The UFC is headed to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada for its upcoming Fight Night effort, UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot. The event is set to go down on Saturday, June 25 with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the fans.

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card this Saturday is a highly anticipated lightweight clash between No.11-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan and the No.12-ranked Mateusz Gamrot.

In the co-main event, Neil Magny will attempt to halt the momentum of undefeated prospect Shakvat Rakhmonov when the two collide in a welterweight showdown. 'Nomad', meanwhile, will have the opportunity to burst into the divisional top 10 with a win against the No.10-ranked Magny. The Kazakh is currently ranked No.15 in the divisional ladder.

Also on the card, Thiago Moises will hope to rebound from back-to-back losses when he goes up against Christos Giagos in a lightweight contest.

In another intriguing matchup, Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Umar Nurmagomedov will return to action to face the toughest challenge of his promotional career. The undefeated Russian bantamweight will take on Nate Maness, who is looking for his fifth consecutive win.

The potential main card opener will see Chris Curtis go head-to-head against Rodolfo Viera in a middleweight showdown.

UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot aim to break into top 10 of lightweight division

Surging lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot have looked nothing short of impressive in their recent bouts. Both men were unsuccessful in their promotional debuts but went on to dominate the competition thereafter.

Ranked No.11 in the lightweight division, Tsarukyan dropped a unanimous decision against Islam Makhachev in April 2019. However, he has rattled off five straight wins heading into his main-event assignment this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gamrot, who is positioned just behind Tsarukyan at No.12, came up short against Guram Kutateladze in his first octagon appearance in October 2020. 'Gamer' rebounded from that defeat with three consecutive victories, finishing each opponent under two rounds.

Both lightweights are on the cusp of breaking into the divisional top 10. That said, the upcoming bout presents a huge opportunity for the rising prospects to produce a statement-making win and secure a marquee name next.

