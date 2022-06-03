UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 4, 2022?

The UFC is headed to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for its upcoming Fight Night effort, UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. The event will go down on Saturday, June 4 with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the fight fans.

Headlining the fight card is a heavyweight showdown between No.7-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov and No.8-ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

In the co-main event of Fight Night this Saturday, Dan Ige will attempt to end his losing streak when he takes on rising undefeated prospect Movsar Evloev in a featherweight contest. This is undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges for the Russian fighter, who will look to earn his first finish under the promotional banner.

Watch Movsar Evloev's highlights below:

Also on the main card, Mike Trizano will look to bounce back from his recent loss to Hakeem Dawodu. He goes up against Lucas Almeida, who is making his promotional debut this weekend.

Askar Mozharov is another debutant who will feature on the main card this Saturday. The 27-year-old Ukrainian will attempt to register his fourth straight finish when he faces Alonzo Menifield. What makes Mozharov truly exciting is that none of his past 21 bouts have gone to the scorecards.

Watch the highlights of some of the fighters competing this Saturday:

UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov will seek to battle their way back into contention

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov were on the rise before suffering recent setbacks against the top contenders in the heavyweight division. Both men are coming off losses in their last UFC appearances.

Rozenstruik dropped a unanimous decision to Curtis Blaydes last time out in September. Meanwhile, Volkov was submitted by Tom Aspinall in their main-event clash in March earlier this year.

However, both men remain entrenched in the top 10 of the divisional rankings. With that said, this will be a pivotal matchup for both heavyweights. Each fighter will be looking for a convincing win over the other to be elevated into another high-profile matchup, which could lead to a title shot.

Watch the Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik fight promo below:

