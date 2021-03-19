UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 20, 2021?

Yes, the UFC is hosting another stacked Fight Night this Saturday, March 20, 2021. The event, also dubbed UFC Vegas 22 and UFC on ESPN 21, will be headlined by top middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland. It will take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, United States.

Both Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland will look to clear out another name on their way to the top and win a possible shot at gold.

Both fighters are on winning streaks - Derek Brunson on a three-fight and Kevin Holland on a five-fight streak. Adding another name to the list could mean taking a step closer to the title. The middleweight belt is currently held by 'The Last Stylebender' Israel Adesanya, who believes Kevin Holland will be able to go through Derek Brunson on Saturday.

In a December 2020 interview with Chael Sonnen, Kevin Holland said he would love to fight Derek Brunson as soon as the promotion started hosting events at the UFC Apex. He also spoke to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on the matter, and true to his quirky manner of answering, had a very unconventional response to why he wanted to fight Derek Brunson:

Kevin Holland's explanation for why he wants to fight Derek Brunson is unique 😅



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/sC8ExToCnG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 16, 2020

Whether or not Kevin Holland's reasoning is justified, he will get an opportunity to showcase his skills against Derek Brunson this Saturday when they lock horns in the main event of UFC Vegas 22.

Derek Brunson, however, is not buying into Kevin Holland's trash-talking persona. In a recent interview with Adam Catterall, Derek Brunson threw light on Kevin Holland's behavior when the latter first debuted in UFC, as compared to his mannerisms now.

Brunson assures that there is no bad blood between the two, but he would like to "devastatingly knock out" Kevin Holland just to show him his place.

The co-main event of Fight Night will feature Gregor Gillespie against Brad Riddell in a men's lightweight contest.

Advertisement

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Full Card

Following is the full card for the UFC Vegas 22 on Saturday night:

Main Card

Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland (Main event) - Men's middleweight

Gregor Gillespie vs Brad Riddell (Co-main event) - Men's lightweight

Cheyanne Buys vs Montserrat Ruiz (Women's strawweight)

Adrian Yanez vs Gustavo Lopez (Men's bantamweight)

Song Kenan vs Max Griffin (Men's welterweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs Harry Hunsucker (Men's heavyweight)

Prelims

Marion Reneau vs Macy Chiasson (Women's bantamweight)

Leonardo Santos vs Grant Dawson (Men's lightweight)

Trevin Giles vs Roman Dolidze (Men's middleweight)

Montel Jackson vs Jesse Strader (Men's bantamweight)

Julia Avila vs Julija Stoliarenko (Women's bantamweight)