UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 6, 2021?

The UFC is all set to host one of the biggest cards of the year this Saturday, March 6, 2021. UFC 259, like the last few events, will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, United States.

With a massively stacked fight card, UFC 259 will see three titles being defended in the same event, making it one of the most momentous pay-per-views in UFC history.

The main event of UFC 259 will feature two champions standing against each other inside the octagon. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his belt on the line as middleweight king Israel Adesanya will challenge for the title, aiming to become only the fifth fighter in the promotion to hold UFC gold in two different divisions at the same time.

In the co-main event, champ-champ Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against top contender Megan Anderson. Previously taken off the fight card at UFC 256 because of an undisclosed injury to Amanda Nunes, the fight will finally take place as the co-feature of UFC 259 on Saturday.

The third title defense will see the bantamweight champion Petr Yan go up against Aljamain Sterling, who has garnered a five-fight winning streak to secure his title shot at UFC 259.

What can viewers expect from UFC 259?

In all the 27 years UFC has existed, the promotion has seen only seven fighters win titles in more than one weight class, and only four of them have done so simultaneously.

Conor McGregor was the first to accomplish the feat, making history in the main event of UFC 205. In something that had never been seen in UFC before, the then-featherweight champion Conor McGregor picked up the lightweight belt as well, knocking Eddie Alvarez out in the second round of their iconic clash.

The image of Conor McGregor perching atop the cage over a sea of Irish supporters at Madison Square Garden was as close to a fairy tale sight, as a UFC fight can get.

Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo are the other three to have accomplished this feat.

Israel Adesanya will be chasing the same historic accomplishment when he stands opposite Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 on Saturday. If he is successful in doing so, Israel Adesanya will become the fastest to have attained 'Champ-Champ' status, a term birthed yet again by Conor McGregor himself, after his own double title win.

'The Last Stylebender' will have become two-division champion in just 1120 days, breaking Conor McGregor's record of 1317 days.

𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗙𝗖'𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝘄𝗼-𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝘁𝘄𝗼 𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘀:



Conor McGregor - 1317 days



Henry Cejudo - 1639 days



Daniel Cormier - 1905 days



Amanda Nunes - 1975 days — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) March 4, 2021