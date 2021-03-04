Israel Adesanya on the cusp of breaking long standing Conor McGregor record if he wins at UFC 259

Israel Adesanya is all set to face the UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in an epic matchup of champions at UFC 259. The middleweight champion will look to earn his second simultaneous title in the only matchup of champions since T.J Dillashaw's unsucessful bid for the flyweight title against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night, Brooklyn.

In the lead up to the main event at UFC 259, MMA journalist Chisanga Malata has revealed that Israel Adesanya has a shot at beating Conor McGregor's record depending on the outcome of the fight. Chisanga Malata took to Twitter to explain:

Interesting #UFC259 fact:



Should Israel Adesanya beat Jan Blachowicz, he will have attained 'Champ Champ' status faster than the four before him - 1120 days to be precise.



Conor McGregor currently holds the record having captured two titles in 1317 days.



📸 via Tim Simpson pic.twitter.com/hO7UpW37PJ — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) March 4, 2021

Not only did Conor McGregor successfully attain two UFC titles in the shortest period of time, he was also the first ever fighter to hold the two titles simultaneously. After earning the featherweight title with an incredible, highlight-reel finish against Jose Aldo, the 'Notorious One' wowed again with a masterful display against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become a two-division UFC champion.

Israel Adesanya knows that he can be defeated

With a truly phenomenal 32-0 record amassed as a kickboxer, it was clearly only a matter of time before Israel Adesanya successfully made a name for himself in the world's largest MMA promotion. 'The Last Stylebender' has quickly done exactly that, racking up an impressive 20-0 professional record thanks to his dominant victories over the likes of Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

After successfully defending the middleweight title for the third time against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, the champion has decided to move up a weight-class for a shot at the light-heavyweight title. While Israel Adesanya seems confident, he will be going into the fight with a weight disadvantage. He is also well aware of the possibility of a defeat. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Adesanya revealed to George Garcia:

“Being undefeated is just a title. It’s one of those titles that people try to hold up like it’s something. But you should see me in the gym. Some days I get my licks, so I know I can be beat"