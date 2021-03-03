"You know something special is happening" - Dan Hardy comments on Israel Adesanya taking over from Conor McGregor as the UFC's biggest star

Former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy is impressed with the splash Israel Adesanya has made within two years of his arrival into the UFC.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Dan Hardy mentioned why he believes Israel Adesanya may surpass Conor McGregor's magnitude of stardom. The Kiwi is set to face Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight strap at UFC 259. If victorious, Adesanya will become the 5th double champ in UFC history.

Dan Hardy believes that the best of Israel Adesanya is yet to come. Hardy lauded 'The Last Stylebender' for agreeing to defend the 185 lbs strap as well if he becomes victorious on March 6th. If Adesanya is capable of defending both the straps, Hardy believes, it will propel the 31-year-old into a rare class of athletes.

"I would agree. He is charismatic, he dresses well... he has got the full package. He was the full package as the middleweight champion. His defense is so far up and fantastic you would only expect him to get better from this point onwards. He has already rolled the dice and moved up a weight class when a lot of other fighters would have quite happily stayed there or continued to defend it."

"Adesanya is taking this opportunity at the right moment. If he can get both belts, especially with Jon Jones up at heavyweight, Adesanya could be the king of those two divisions."

Dan Hardy believes Israel Adesanya will move up to heavyweight

Judging by Israel Adesanya's plans to defend the middleweight title as well, Dan Hardy said he wouldn't be surprised if the Kiwi decides to move to the 265 lbs bracket.

The trajectory of Adesanya's career reminds Hardy of Conor McGregor's ascension to superstardom. The Irishman made his promotional debut in 2013 and within a short span claimed the 145 lbs and 155 lbs titles.

It's a big responsibility and I think the fact that he is already stated that he is going back to middleweight to defend that belt as well, it shows his intentions. it won't surprise me if we see him at heavyweight as well... we're all kind of along for the journey at this point.

Advertisement

Like his lightweight counterpart Khabib Nurmagomedov, Israel Adesanya holds an undefeated record. However, Nurmagomedov has not moved up a weight division to challenge another champion. If Israel Adesanya secures the win in his forthcoming bout, it will set him apart from the entire UFC roster.