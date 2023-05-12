UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 13, 2023?

The MMA juggernaut is heading to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida (also known as UFC on ABC 4). The action will go down this Saturday, May 13, with a series of exciting matchups to look forward to.

Headlining the card will be a battle of heavyweights as No.9-ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik locks horns with a streaking Jailton Almeida, who is positioned three spots below the Surinamese at No.12.

Almeida will make his fifth UFC appearance this Saturday in what will mark his first main event. 'Malhadinho' will enter this bout on the strength of an impressive 13-fight win streak, with all of those victories coming via stoppage inside two rounds. The Brazilian will hope to produce another statement performance this weekend to potentially break into the divisional top 10.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, on the other hand, is fresh off a stunning first-round knockout win over Chris Daukaus last December that snapped a two-fight skid. 'Bigi Boy' has gone 3-4 in his last seven octagon appearances. However, all of those defeats have come against former title holders and top contenders.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida fight preview below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida card?

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith will also feature on the card as he takes on Johnny Walker in the night's co-main event.

Walker is coming off back-to-back first-round finishes after two consecutive losses through 2021-22. The Brazilian most recently dispatched Paul Craig via TKO in January after submitting Ion Cutelaba last September.

Jay Henry @jayhenry79 When Johnny Walker wins, he always does it spectacularly. He surprisingly just battered Paul Craig and made it look easy #UFC283 https://t.co/w3W5ScjpBP twitter.com/i/web/status/1… When Johnny Walker wins, he always does it spectacularly. He surprisingly just battered Paul Craig and made it look easy #UFC283 https://t.co/w3W5ScjpBP twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Smith, meanwhile, will look to get back into the win column after his three-fight win streak came to an end when he suffered an ankle injury in a TKO defeat to Magomed Ankalaev last July.

This is a pivotal matchup where each man will look to take another step forward in their quest to reach the top of the 205-pound division.

Also on the card, rising undefeated prospect Ian Garry will take on Daniel Rodriguez in a battle of welterweights. In another 170-pound contest, Tim Means will square off against Alex Morono in the night's potential main card opener.

