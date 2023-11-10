UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, November 11, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is headed to New York City for UFC fight tonight at Madison Square Garden. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira will feature a series of exciting matchups including two title fights involving the light heavyweight gold and the interim heavyweight title belt.

In the main event of UFC 295, former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka will battle ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka submitted Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to win the light heavyweight title and extend his winning streak to 13.

However, the Czech fighter later vacated the belt following a shoulder injury to undergo surgery. After more than a year on the shelf, 'BJP' will return to action hoping to reclaim the 205-pound crown and maintain his record of being unbeaten inside the UFC octagon.

Alex Pereira, meanwhile, made his light heavyweight debut earlier this year, defeating former divisional champion Jan Blachowicz via split decision. 'Poatan' will look to make history by becoming the next two-weight champion when he returns to the octagon on Saturday.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira card?

The original main event for UFC 295 pitted reigning heavyweight champ Jon Jones against former long-time divisional king Stipe Miocic. However, an injury to 'Bones' resulted in the cancellation of the fight. It led the UFC to announce Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall, which now serves as the night's co-main event with the interim heavyweight title at stake.

Since returning from knee surgery, Aspinall obliterated Marcin Tybura at UFC London in July, picking up his 12th career first-round finish.

Pavlovich, meanwhile, has also been on a rampage lately, notching six straight first-round knockouts. The Russian most recently dispatched Curtis Blaydes in April.

In another intriguing matchup, Mackenzie Dern will take on former champion Jessica Andrade in a women's strawweight clash.

Also on the main card, Matt Frevola will square off against Benoît Saint-Denis in a lightweight battle. The potential main card opener of the UFC 295 pay-per-view will see promising featherweight prospect Diego Lopes take on Pat Sabatini.