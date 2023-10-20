UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, October 21, 2023?

The world's biggest MMA promotion is headed back to Abu Dhabi, for UFC fight tonight at the Etihad Arena. UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 is lined up with a series of thrilling matchups for MMA fans.

The main event of UFC 294 will feature a highly-anticipated title clash between defending lightweight champion Makhachev and 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

The Australian stepped into the main event slot on 11 days notice after Charles Oliveira pulled out after suffering a bad cut above his right eye in the final stages of training camp.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will now meet in a rematch of their epic showdown from UFC 284 in Australia, where the Dagestani outpointed 'The Great' in a closely-contested battle.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 card?

The UFC pulled off another excellent short-notice change for the co-main event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Paulo Costa was originally scheduled to take on undefeated standout Khamzat Chimaev in the night's co-headliner. However, the Brazilian was not medically cleared to compete due to a gruesome elbow infection. Chimaev will now go head-to-head with former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman, who is moving up to 185 pounds as he steps in on 10 days’ notice for this bout.

Also on the main card, Magomed Ankalaev will make his octagon return for the first time since battling Jan Blachowicz to a split draw last December when the duo battled for the vacant light heavyweight title. The Dagestani will take on Johnny Walker, who is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout, including two finishes.

In another intriguing matchup, Dagestani prospect Ikram Aliskerov will look to build on his sensational UFC debut win over Phil Hawes as he welcomes TUF winner Warlley Alves to the octagon.

The potential main card opener of UFC 294 will see Said Nurmagomedov look to get back on track after having a four-fight win streak snapped in a decision loss to Jonathan Martinez in March. The Dagestani will take on Tajikistan's Muin Gafurov who is looking to bounce back after making an unsuccessful start to his octagon career in June.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC 294 below: