UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, September 13, 2025?

Noche UFC returns for its third edition this weekend, headlined by featherweight contenders Diego Lopes and Jean Silva. Both men arrive with momentum, and both know that a win on Saturday at Frost Bank Center will carry significant weight in a stacked division.

Lopes has been one of the breakout names at 145 pounds since his short-notice debut in 2023. He earned the title shot after a solid five-fight winning streak that included an unanimous decision win against Brian Ortega.

Lopes took on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, but the fight did not go his way. At Noche UFC 3, he needs a statement victory to re-enter the title picture, and Silva is the type of opponent who can derail his plans.

Silva has been flawless since joining the promotion, rattling off five straight victories. He stopped Melsik Baghdasaryan with strikes earlier this year and then added a submission win over Bryce Mitchell to his resume.

Meanwhile, the co-main event brings together veteran bantamweight Rob Font and rising prospect David Martinez. Font has been a fixture near the top of the rankings for years and recently stabilized his form with back-to-back wins after a tough stretch.

His boxing remains sharp, and his move to Tristar Gym in Montreal has given him a fresh look. Martinez, only two fights into his UFC tenure, has been touted as a future star in the division. This is a classic veteran vs. surging contender matchup that has all the makings of an exciting clash.

How does the rest of the Noche UFC card look?

Before the co-main event, Rafa Garcia and Jared Gordon meet at lightweight, both eager to string together wins in one of the organization's most competitive divisions. Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum continues his search for consistency as he faces Dustin Stoltzfus in a catchweight (191 lb) bout because he missed weight.

Hometown favorite Alexander Hernandez faces Diego Ferreira in another lightweight bout that should get a strong reaction from the Texas crowd. Rising prospect Quang Le gets a new opponent in unbeaten debutant Santiago Luna, who carries a perfect record.

The prelims are stacked with compelling matchups as well. Tatiana Suarez and Amanda Lemos battle in a strawweight matchup with rankings implications. Claudio Puelles returns against Joaquim Silva after a year away, while Zachary Reese meets Sedriques Dumas in a fight that should provide fireworks. Mexico’s Montserrat Rendon is back after a long layoff to face 19-year-old newcomer Alice Pereira

