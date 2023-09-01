UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, September 2, 2023?

After a stellar Fight Night event in Singapore, the world's premier MMA promotion is headed to the Accor Arena in Paris, France, for its upcoming card, UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac (also known as UFC Paris). The action is set to go down this Saturday, September 2, with a bunch of exciting scraps involving top contenders and prospects coming out of France.

This will be the promotion's second visit to France since its successful debut in the country last September, which was headlined by Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

Ciryl Gane will also headline the promotion's second show in Paris as he locks horns with Serghei Spivac in a thrilling battle.

Gane knocked out Tai Tuivasa during the UFC's first visit to France to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight title fight. From there, 'Bon Gamin' fought for the vacant heavyweight title but suffered a first-round submission loss against Jon Jones in March.

Serghei Spivac, meanwhile, will look to continue his climb up the heavyweight ranks as he heads to enemy territory this Saturday. Ranked No.7 in the division, the Moldovan is coming off three straight finishes. Spivac scored back-to-back TKO victories over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai in 2022 before dispatching Derrick Lewis via first-round submission earlier this year.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac fight preview below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac card?

No.3-ranked flyweight contender Manon Fiorot will also feature on the card as she welcomes former two-time women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas to the 125-pound division.

'Thug' is fresh off a lackluster title loss to Carla Esparza in May 2022. Fiorot, meanwhile, is on a 10-fight win streak with five of those wins coming inside the octagon. The French fighter's lone career defeat came in her pro-MMA debut in 2018. This is a marquee matchup in the division and a convincing win for either fighter could propel them into title contention.

In another thrilling matchup, Thiago Moises will take on Benoît Saint-Denis in a lightweight clash. Also on the card, Volkan Oezdemir will lock horns with Bogdan Guskov in a battle of light heavyweights.

In the night's potential main card opener, Yanis Ghemmouri will square off against William Gomis in a featherweight showdown. Ghemmouri is stepping in as a last-minute replacement after Gomis' original opponent Lucas Almeida was forced out of the bout earlier this week.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC Paris below: