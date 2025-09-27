  • home icon
  UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, September 27, 2025?

UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, September 27, 2025?

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 27, 2025 10:00 GMT
Carlos Ulberg (left) and Dominick Reyes (right) is in for consequential light heavyweight clash. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Carlos Ulberg (left) and Dominick Reyes (right) is in for consequential light heavyweight clash. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

The world's premier MMA promotion returns to Australia this weekend (Saturday, Sept. 27). UFC Perth will be headlined by a consequential light heavyweight clash between surging contender Carlos Ulberg and former title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Many believe a win this weekend might place either man next in line for a title shot, following Oct. 4's UFC 320 title clash between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Check out the final face-off between the headliners below:

Apart from a KO loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu in 2021, Ulberg has been unstoppable in his MMA career. The New Zealander is currently on an eight-fight win streak, most recently earning a unanimous decision win over former champion Jan Blachowicz.

Reyes has managed to revive his career in recent years. While 'The Devastator' went winless till 2022, after his closely contested loss to Jon Jones at UFC 247, he has since racked up a three-fight knockout streak. Reyes most recently earned a first-round KO over Nikita Krylov at UFC 314 in April.

The co-main event of the night features Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan. Both fighters have seen better days in their careers and might need a win this weekend to justify their place on the roster.

Crute turned heads early in his UFC career, going 4-1 in his first five outings. However, he has since fallen off. 1-2-2 in his last five, the 29-year-old was last seen in a first-round submission win over Marcin Prachnio.

Erslan is on a two-fight skid, most recently giving up a unanimous decision to Navajo Stirling. The Croatian is 2-3 in his last five.

UFC Fight Tonight: How does the rest of the Perth card look?

A featherweight clash between Jack Jenkins and Ramon Taveras will lead into the co-main event. Both Jenkins and Taveras are 3-2 in their last five bouts.

Another fight on the main card features perennial welterweight contender Neil Magny against the up-and-coming Jake Matthews. Matthews is on a three-fight win streak, while Magny is coming off a second-round TKO win against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in August.

The opening bout of the main card features lightweights Tom Nolan and Charlie Campbell.

Check out the full fight card for UFC Perth below:

Main card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan (light heavyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras (featherweight)

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny (welterweight)

Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell (lightweight)

Prelims card

Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato (light heavyweight)

Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya (lightweight)

Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa (bantamweight)

Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina (Women's bantamweight)

Brando Pericic vs. Elisha Ellison (heavyweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara (Women's strawweight)

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
