UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, September 3, 2022?

The UFC is headed to the Accor Arena in Paris, France, for UFC Fight Tonight: Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa. The action is set to go down this Saturday, September 3, and MMA fans are in for a treat.

The UFC Paris: Fight Tonight card will be headlined by a much-anticipated heavyweight showdown between former interim champion Ciryl Gane and rising contender Tai Tuivasa.

In the co-main event, No.1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker will go head-to-head against No.2-ranked Marvin Vettori in a high-stakes middleweight clash.

In another intriguing matchup, young prospects William Gomis and Jarno Errens will make their promotional debuts as they square off in an all-action featherweight encounter.

Also on the UFC Paris main card, Nasrat Haqparast will return to action hoping to end his two-fight skid. The 27-year-old lightweight will go up against John Makdessi, who will be seeking his second straight win inside the octagon.

In a potential main-card opener of UFC Fight Tonight, Charles Jourdain will face Nathaniel Wood in a featherweight contest.

UFC Fight Tonight: Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa to collide with title aspirations on the line

The spotlight will be on Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa, two heavyweights with title aspirations on their minds.

Gane, 32, saw his 10-fight win streak come to a halt earlier this year when he suffered a narrow decision loss to reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The former interim champion will look to regain his momentum and stake another claim to the title when he takes center stage at UFC Paris in front of his home fans.

Gane is the most accurate striker in his division and is viewed as a bad stylistic matchup for the Aussie fighter. The Frenchman is expected to utilize his Muay Thai skills to neutralize his opponent's power punches and low kicks. A convincing performance from Gane could instantly elevate him back into title contention.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: Fight Night Gane vs. Tuivasa fight preview below:

However, Tuivasa cannot be overlooked in this fight. 'Bam Bam' has tremendous striking offense and is riding a five-fight stoppage win streak into this bout. The 29-year-old finished Derrick Lewis with a brutal second-round KO in February and will be aiming for another statement performance this Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak