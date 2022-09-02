UFC Tonight: Fight Night Gane vs. Tuivasa - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed to the Accor Arena in Paris, France, for UFC Tonight: Fight Night Gane vs. Tuivasa. The UFC Paris event will go down this Saturday, September 3, with several intriguing matchups lined up for the fans.

A highly anticipated heavyweight clash will take the main event spot as No.1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane locks horns with No.3-ranked Tai Tuivasa. The pair will battle it out to stake their claim for a potential title shot.

In the co-headliner of UFC Tonight, No.1-ranked middleweight contender Robert Whittaker will take on No.2-ranked Marvin Vettori in a high-stakes clash. While both men have proved to be top 185 pounders, the duo also have a pair of losses to divisional champion Israel Adesanya.

This Saturday presents a huge opportunity for both fighters to add to their resumes en route to another title shot.

Watch the Whittaker vs. Vettori fight preview below:

UFC debutants Jarno Errens and William Gomis will also feature on the card as they are set to square off in an all-action featherweight matchup.

The main card will also feature an intriguing flyweight clash between John Makdessi and Nasrat Haqparast.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight along with the start time for the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Gane vs. Tuivasa - Timings

The following are the UFC Tonight: Fight Night Gane vs. Tuivasa timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The UFC Fight Night prelims will kick off at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT on Saturday, September 3, and the main card will commence at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 4 PM GMT on Saturday, September 3, and the main card will begin at 7 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 2 AM AEST on Sunday, September 4, while the main card will get underway at 5 AM AEST.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Gane vs. Tuivasa - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: Fight Night Gane vs. Tuivasa live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia on Mainevent, Kayo for AU$54.95.

Watch UFC Tonight: Gane vs. Tuivasa fight preview below:

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Gane vs. Tuivasa - Full card

The fighters competing on the upcoming UFC Paris card are as follows:

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imamov vs. Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda (lightweight)

Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez (women's featherweight)

