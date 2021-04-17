UFC Fight Tonight: What channel can you watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum on television?

The UFC will be returning to its home turf for one last time this weekend before taking their next pay-per-view to Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum, also dubbed UFC Vegas 24, will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will be headlined by an encounter between top-ranked UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker and No. 8-ranked Kelvin Gastelum. The duo were scheduled to face off back in 2019 at UFC 234, but the bout had to be canceled.

With both Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum making weight, the five-round main event of UFC Vegas 24 is good to go now.

However, the card has suffered a couple of setbacks as well. A positive COVID-19 test of Ricardo Ramos has led to the cancelation of his featherweight bout against Bill Algeo.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos - who was set to face newcomer Josiane Nunes in a bantamweight battle in the prelims of the event - came in at 8 pounds over, despite the fight being set as a catchweight bout at 139 pounds.

Update to #UFCVegas24



Due to weight management issues with Zarah Fairn, the bout with Josiane Nunes has been cancelled. — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 16, 2021

Where to watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum?

Advertisement

UFC Vegas 24 can be watched live on ESPN (English) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) in the United States.

The card will be simulcast on the ESPN+ website and app, the paid subscription of which costs $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year.

In the United Kingdom, the fight card will be broadcast on BT Sport 1. Access to the same can be acquired with the BT Sport Pass at just £25 a month, which also comes with a long list of other sporting events.

UK audiences can also stream the pay-per-view on the BT Sport app and website.

In India, viewers can tune into Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) for the live telecast of UFC Vegas 24. The same can also be streamed on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription.

The full card is available on the UFC Fight Pass as well. A monthly subscription for the UFC Fight Pass is $9.99 and the annual subscription costs $95.99.

Also Read: What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (April 17, 2021)?