UFC fighter majorly upset with Dana White for bonus snub; accuses company of misusing his mother's illness

UFC president Dana White inevitably bears the brunt of criticism from the MMA community on several occasions while overseeing the operations of a colossal organization like the UFC. The spectrum of these criticisms encompasses various aspects, ranging from unfavorable matchmaking, fighter pay, and promotional strategies for a fight.

UFC welterweight contender Phil Rowe has recently leveled accusations on Dana White and the UFC for bonus snubs in his previous fights and the exploitation of his mother's health condition for promotional purposes.

Phil Rowe, who is scheduled to face Neil Magny this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria, is on a solid three-fight winning streak. Despite his dominance inside the cage, Rowe claims that he has been unjustly denied bonuses from the UFC. Adding to his frustration, Rowe reveals that the UFC has exploited his mother's battle with cancer to generate publicity for his fights.

Shedding light on the unfair treatment and leveling accusations on Dana White at the pre-fight media scrum, Rowe stated:

"I've knocked out three people in a row... No bonus, no nothing. My mom is dealing with two forms of cancer, they're plastering her on the TV screens, talking about my mom, which I didn't ask them to do."

Rowe added:

"If you're going to blast my mom up on the arena and talk about her... Bless me. I went out there and stretched the guy that makes three times more money as I made. Show me some."

It is worth noting that Phil Rowe missed weight on two occasions in his last three fights (catchweight bout at 173.5 lbs).

Former UFC lightweight champion calls on Dana White to arrange a showdown against Michael Chandler

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler's long-running feud remains one of the most exciting rivalries in MMA history.

In their first clash at Bellator 58, Chandler emerged victorious with a fourth-round submission and claimed the Bellator lightweight championship. The rematch took place two years later at Bellator 106 in 2013, where Alvarez redeemed himself with a split decision win, reclaiming the lightweight title. The back-and-forth contests have left fans hoping for a third and final fight between the two.

While UFC president Dana White confirmed that Michael Chandler will face Conor McGregor next, the likelihood of that fight coming to fruition is diminishing with each passing day. With all that in mind, Eddie Alvarez, who parted ways with the UFC in 2018, has called on Dana White to arrange the third fight between him and Chandler in the UFC. Alvarez took to Twitter and wrote:

"Hey, @MikeChandlerMMA you’ll never be without a potential opponent as long as I am still breathing buddy. @danawhite @ufc know the Deal 😜#trilogytime #3."

