UFC fighter names child after Tucker Carlson, credits talk show appearance for meeting wife - “We really bonded over our hatred of the government”

A UFC fighter recently opened up about how he met his wife and credited journalist Tucker Carlson.

During his appearance on Tucker Carlson Uncensored, UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell shared a story and revealed that he and his wife met following a previous appearance on the journalist's talk show. He mentioned that we prayed for a wife, and his prayers were answered as he bonded with his eventual wife over their mutual dislike of the government after appearing on Carlson's show.

Mitchell said:

"I go onto your show, I get millions of views, the most exposure I've ever had in my life and this really good looking woman from Pennsylvania messages me on the internet and she says, 'Hey', I said, 'Hey', we start talking and we really bonded over our hatred of the government. And now, that woman is my wife."

'Thug Nasty' then brought up that his wife is currently pregnant and that they will be welcoming their son in approximately four months. He mentioned that they had been arguing about what to name their son, and the UFC fighter revealed that his wife suggested a name that would be an homage to the interviewer, saying:

"We couldn't pick a name and she [my wife] said to me, 'What do you think about the name Tucker?' I said, 'I love that name.' So, my first boy's name will be Tucker. His middle name will be James after my papa. So, it would be Tucker James Mitchell."

Which UFC fighter is Bryce Mitchell competing against at UFC 296?

Bryce Mitchell is scheduled to return to the octagon tonight as he takes on No.6 ranked featherweight Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

'Thug Nasty' accepted the fight on short notice after Emmett's original opponent Giga Chikadze, was forced to withdraw from the event due to an injury. The Sacramento native is a veteran UFC fighter who will be looking to snap his two-fight losing skid when he kicks off the UFC 296 main card against Mitchell.

