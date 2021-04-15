UFC fighters react to Jake Paul's unorthodox open workout 

Jake Paul took an unusual approach to his open workout session, which was held on Wednesday, April 14. 'The Problem Child' is set to face former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in the main event of a PPV event hosted by Triller Fight Club.

With just a few days left until the event, Paul and other fighters competing on the card completed an open workout.

While Askren displayed some crisp striking and worked the pads, Paul opted for a stranger approach to training...

You can watch the video below -

Not sure if you can consider this an open workout, but it’s what @JakePaul did before #TrillerFightClub on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/2KF9b9Jqn4 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 14, 2021

Paul's trainer used his legs to lift the YouTuber mid-air. It did appear that the 23-year-old was probably looking to get stretched out before hitting the pads. His trainer then proceeded to massage him, whilst still lifting him with his feet.

After finishing the training session, Jake Paul did a jump rope workout followed by some shadow boxing. However, being lifted on his trainer's feet received more attention than anything else. The technique certainly surprised some UFC stars.

How UFC fighters reacted to Jake Paul's open workout?

No.5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson took to Twitter to joke about recreating Jake Paul's stretching session. 'Wonderboy' said he would like to try the unusual routine with his brother Tony Thompson.

Me and Sweet T are going to try this for my next....really get the blood flowin! https://t.co/IGPBjmOIsn — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 14, 2021

Top bantamweight contender Cody Garbrandt was also amused by Jake Paul's open workout approach.

Now that’s legit playing touch butt 😂😂💀💀 https://t.co/I382lbTFW9 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, UFC veteran Lauren Murphy seemed disgusted with how the YouTuber decided to go about his stretching session.

However, the most hilarious response came from 21-year-old featherweight Chase Hooper.

Nothing quite like gettin’ stretched out wide by the boys 😏😫💦💦 https://t.co/5ERu6dJAlH — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) April 14, 2021

Jake Paul's arch rival Dillon Danis didn't shy away from taking a dig at the YouTuber.

Paul will enter the boxing ring with Ben Askren on Saturday, April 17, in what will be an eight-round bout.

When asked how long the fight could last, Askren said he expects to knock Paul out in the seventh round of their clash. Meanwhile, Paul claimed the former UFC star will not even land a punch.

Regis Prograis will go up against Ukraine's Ivan Redkach in the event's co-main. Former UFC heavyweight Frank Mir will also make his boxing debut against ex-IBF cruiserweight title champion Steve Cunningham.