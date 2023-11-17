UFC fights this weekend: check out the betting lines for the upcoming Fight Night event 

UFC Vegas 82 is set to go down this weekend, with two of the middleweight division's submission specialst set to headline the event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today we will examine the betting lines for the main card of the evening.

No.13 ranked Paul Craig will hope to make it consecutive victories with a win over No.7 ranked Brendan Allen in the main event. Surging welterweight contenders, Jake Matthews and Michael Morales, are set to clash in what should be an exciting co-main event..

Fans can expect and epic display of Brazilian jiu-jitsu should Craig and Allen find themselves on the ground during the fight. Both men have 13 submission wins on their records respectively, but given their grappling pedigree, the fight could turn out to be a stand-up clash.

Brendan Allen will also enter his UFC Vegas 82 main event as the favorite, currently marked at -440 on the betting line, whilst Paul Craig is a +310 underdog.

Michael Morales is hoping to extend his record to 16-0 against Jake Matthews, in what should be an exciting striking clash. Morales is a -310 favorite ahead of fight night, whilst 'The Celtic Kid' is a +230 underdog

Betting lines for the remainder of UFC Vegas 82 main card

Chase Hooper and Jordan Leavitt are set to face-off in what should a thrilling clash of styles. Both men will be looking to make it back to back victories, and their betting lines indicate it should be a close contest. Hooper is marked as a -235 favorite, whilst Leavitt is marked at +180.

The betting lines for the main card include only one lopsided matchup, with undefeated prospect Payton Talbott making his UFC debut against Nick Aguirre. Talbott is currently a -800 favorite, with his opponent a +520 underdog

UFC Vegas 82 features a battle between Brazilian strawweight contenders Luana Pinheiro and Amanda Ribas.

Pinheiro will be looking to extend her undeaten run in the promotion, whilst Ribas is hoping to bounce back from a stoppage defeat to Maycee Barber in her previous outing. Pinheiro is marked as a +194, with her opponent sitting at -245 on the betting lines.

The first fight of the main card sees Uros Medic welcome Myktybek Orolbai Uulu to the UFC, a man riding a six-fight winning streak. Having won 3 of his 4 fights in the promotion, Medic sould provide a stiff test of Uulu, but the debutant enters the clash at -150, with his opponent marked as a +122 favorite.