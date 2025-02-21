UFC Hall of Famer discloses why infamous boxing bout against Dana White fell through: "Opportunity for him to get clout"

A UFC Hall of Famer recently disclosed why his infamous boxing bout against Dana White fell through. The bout was set to culminate a bitter personal feud between fighter and promoter, however, it didn't escalate any further as both eventually moved on.

Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz butted heads with UFC CEO Dana White on several occasions and even did so publicly during a press conference. The boxing bout was set to take place and White even documented his training as he prepared to fight one of his biggest stars.

During his latest appearance on HJR Podcast, 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' revealed that he was informed that he wouldn't be paid for the bout, and so withdrew instead of going through with it. Ortiz mentioned that White knew that the bout was off for a month, but still continued documenting his training to gain publicity:

"It was gonna happen until the contract came about and said I wasn't getting paid any money... It was a 50/50 cut, and that's what we agreed upon. And then when it came about to sign the contract, [White] said, 'No, we're not doing that'. So for me, I was like, 'Okay, I'm not doing it then'...That was a month before the fight was even supposed to happen and he continued on saying he was training...It was an opportunity for him to get clout."

Check out Tito Ortiz's comments regarding his boxing bout against Dana White falling through below:

Tito Ortiz who was prominent in Dana White's UFC's formative years discloses origin of his grave digger celebration

In addition to disclosing why his infamous boxing bout against Dana White fell through, the UFC CEO's former client Tito Ortiz disclosed the origin of his grave digger celebration.

During the aforementioned appearance, Ortiz mentioned that he got the idea from a Muay Thai fighter and quickly adopted that and made it his own after his UFC wins:

"I was in Carson, California at a Muay Thai event...It was the main event and there was this guy from Thailand and he came out and he did the grave digger before the match and pulled the guy in the grave and buried him. I was like, 'Oh, I like that'. When I did that, that was just an automatic reaction in my mind. I was like, 'Oh, here's the time to do it'."

Check out Tito Ortiz's comments below:

