UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s new gym is so luxurious, fans think it’s a resort 

Khabib Nurmagomedov is opening a new gym in Abu Dhabi at Yas Island and fans can not believe their eyes.

The gym is extremely luxurious and, according to fans, it looks more like a resort than a gym. The gym is situated in one of the most lavish areas in Abu Dhabi and has state-of-the-art training and recovery facilities. Along with a traditional gym, there is also an MMA octagon and padel courts. Here's what the fans had to say about Khabib Nurmagomedov's new gym:

"That's a resort, where's the gym?"

Another user said:

"When you have too short notice to come up with a name"

One user poked fun at the IV scandal surrounding Islam Makhachev:

"Where's the IV rehydration room at?"

One user pointed out that the gym name is how a Dagestani would pronounce it:

"LMAO "KHABIB GYM" is how a Dagestani would say Khabib's gym"

One user wondered where the bear cage was:

"Where is the bear cage?"

Khabib Nurmagomedov announces the opening of his new gym

Khabib Nurmagomedov's new gym is just one of the new business ventures he has taken up since deciding to hang up his gloves. The unbeaten former lightweight champion of the world got into the metaverse with his own character and advertising for it. For his latest business venture, 'The Eagle' gave his fans a message ahead of the opening of his gym:

"I am very happy with the first opening Khabib Gym in the world. I am even more happy this happened in Yas Island Abu Dhabi because this place is very special for me. Abu Dhabi become my second home, I really love this place, and thank you so much. I just wanna say thank you so much what palm sports did with this gym, I'm very proud of this thank you so much guys"

The new gym is in partnership with Palm Sports UAE, which claims to be the largest Jiu-Jitsu company in the world with over 600 professionals Jiu-Jitsu instructors.

