Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. He remains the only UFC champion to retire undefeated with a record of 29 wins and zero losses. Furthermore, he is a devout Muslim and has amassed enough of a following to be recognized as the most popular Muslim athlete in the world.

Yet even this popularity was not enough to stop fans from expressing their frustration with 'The Eagle's' recent tweet. The unbeaten Dagestani legend took to Twitter to promote the Gameplan, which is being billed as the world's first-ever sports-based metaverse, which is a shared virtual space.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

@meta_gameplan At the Gameplan we are not only creating fun interaction between fans and athletes but we want to empower fans and give them a voice in sports! Big news soon Inshallah! At the Gameplan we are not only creating fun interaction between fans and athletes but we want to empower fans and give them a voice in sports! Big news soon Inshallah!@meta_gameplan https://t.co/4E6ln06nrj

While Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted positively about his involvement with the project, fans didn't match his enthusiasm. One fan described him as Conor McGregor's son and accused him of promoting a scam. Another fan implied that 'The Eagle' will do anything for money.

Reactions to his tweet were mixed, including some who trolled him in various ways. The tweets in question are as follows:

Scott @CYBERTRCK @TeamKhabib @meta_gameplan father must be telling him to do this from the metaverse @TeamKhabib @meta_gameplan father must be telling him to do this from the metaverse

Moaied omran @OmranMoaied @TeamKhabib

It might be tasweer , ask about it someone who knows @meta_gameplan This might be haram brother becouse our prophet mohamed said ( لعن الله المصورين)It might be tasweer , ask about it someone who knows @TeamKhabib @meta_gameplan This might be haram brother becouse our prophet mohamed said ( لعن الله المصورين)It might be tasweer , ask about it someone who knows

However, some of the tweets were positive as illustrated below:

Zain Jadoon @zaink4208 @TeamKhabib @meta_gameplan I became a better Muslim because of you! May Allah bestow His blessings upon you and your father! @TeamKhabib @meta_gameplan I became a better Muslim because of you! May Allah bestow His blessings upon you and your father!

Ever since he retired after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, 'The Eagle' has focused on other career ventures, including spearheading his own mixed martial arts promotion, Eagle FC. However, the promotion is yet to host an event in 2023.

What has Khabib Nurmagomedov been up to since retiring?

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje in dominant fashion at UFC 254. After the 29th triumph of his career, 'The Eagle' announced his official retirement from the sport. Despite Dana White's best efforts to coax him back for a blockbuster rematch with Conor McGregor, the Russian legend refused.

Since retiring, Nurmagomedov has been involved in numerous ventures. He has remained close to MMA as a coach, guiding Belal Muhammad to his first finish in three years. Furthermore, he was instrumental in Islam Makhachev's title-winning performance against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

However, after impressing the MMA world with his coaching exploits, 'The Eagle' walked away from his role to spend more time with his family. He has also been an active businessman, serving as the public face of Eagle FC, which hosted its most recent event last December.

