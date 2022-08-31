Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals incredible location, layout and possible opening date of "KHABIB GYM" on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed new details of the opening of the 'KHABIB GYM' on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

In a new Instagram post, the former UFC lightweight champion announced the news, stating that the facility is set to open later this year. The post read:

"At the end of the year, we will open InshaAllah KHABIBGYM in Abu Dhabi 👌🦅 This will be the first such hall and immediately with the main office in Abu Dhabi, and of course further than it is said around the world 🌍 - At the end of this year, we will open in AbuDhabi one of the best gym in the World. There will be: 1) Fitness 2) CrossFit 3) MMA 4) Jiu-Jitsu & Wrestling 5) Paddle Tennis 6) Cycling 7) Kids area 8) Pool area." [Translated by Instagram]

Per a report from The National News, the venue was scheduled for West Yas, but the plans for the gym and other amenities shown in the post indicate a location for Yas South.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken about his love for the UAE in the past, with the UAE Warriors organization also based in the same city. The Russian also believes that the Middle East has huge potential and is one of the "safest places on earth."

The UFC first went to the UAE in 2010, but introduced 'Fight Island' in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abu Dhabi permitted the UFC to stage fights on Yas Island and allowed easy transport for international fighters to compete there, with training even allowed on beaches.

UFC 251 was one of the biggest events to be held there, with Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight strap against Jorge Masvidal. Khabib Nurmagomedov also went face-to-face with Dustin Poirier back in 2019 in what was his penultimate fight.

Watch the promo for Khabib Nurmagomedov's gym below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Islam Makhachev will train in Dubai 40 days before Charles Oliveira fight in Abu Dhabi

Islam Makhachev is set to face Charles Oliveira in a mouthwatering clash for the vacant lightweight title in October. Khabib Nurmagomedov has now revealed that his teammate will be in Dubai training before heading to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280.

During an intervew on The Mike Finch Show YouTube channel, the Dagestani said:

"We're gonna be in Abu Dhabi. We're gonna move to Dubai. We're gonna be there like, 40 days. We're gonna be there 40 days before the fight... No jet lag. It's very important because it's desert. It's completely different place. I fight there couple of times, I know how to feel."

Oliviera was the last holder of the lightweight belt, but was forced to relinquish it after missing weight against Justin Gaethje ahead of his fight at UFC 274. Makhachev, meanwhile, is on an impressive 10-fight win streak and is seen as a serious threat to the Brazilian's hopes of reclaiming the title.

Khabib added that the temperature in the area could play a huge role, considering the change in external factors outside the US. 'The Eagle' also stated that Makhachev is acquainted with the process, having been a part of his camp for a couple of outings in the region.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov talk about the fight in Abu Dhabi below:

