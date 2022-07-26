"No jet lag" - Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev will train in Dubai 40 days before Charles Oliveira fight in Abu Dhabi

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed that Islam Makhachev will be in Dubai 40 days ahead of his UFC 280 clash against Charles Oliveira. 'The Eagle' was asked if they would prepare in their usual stomping grounds at the AKA gym in California or move to a location closer to the venue.

According to Nurmagomedov, Makhachev's camp will move to Dubai 40 days before the clash, which is scheduled for October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The former UFC lightweight champion believes it is important to get acclimatized to the desert climate of the UAE prior to the fight. Additionally, Nurmagomedov stated that Makhachev is acquainted with the process, having been a part of his camp for a couple of outings in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. The UFC Hall of Famer said in a recent interview with Mike Finch:

"We're gonna be in Abu Dhabi. We're gonna move to Dubai. We're gonna be there like, 40 days. We're gonna be there 40 days before the fight... No jet lag. It's very important because it's desert. It's completely different place. I fight there couple of times, I know how to feel. Islam there always with m, we know how to feel... You have to be there before the fight."

Watch Nurmagomedov's interview with Finch below:

Chael Sonnen criticizes Charles Oliveira for failing to negotiate a deal for Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Charles Oliveira initially agreed to fight Islam Makhachev in Brazil and also hinted that he would go after Khabib Nurmagomedov later. However, the fight was eventually booked in Abu Dhabi, which Nurmagomedov considers home turf for his team.

Chael Sonnen went off on Oliveira for suddenly signing a deal for a fight in enemy territory. According to Sonnen, Oliveira could have bargained for a fight against 'The Eagle' to fight Makhachev in Abu Dhabi. 'The American Ganagster' recently said on YouTube:

"I would then have to wonder why? Charles and his team didn't ask for it, did they? If Khabib says it is done it is done but he has never said it for Charles. He didn't say it for Charles because he wasn't asked to say it. Charles didn't force him to say it, he wasn't going to go to Abu Dhabi and then all of a sudden he grabbed the paper and signed for it."

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

