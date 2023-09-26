UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov unlikely to ever return to the sport of MMA, claims cousin Usman Nurmagomedov

It doesn't appear as though UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever return to the sport of MMA in any capacity. While speaking to ESPN MMA reporter Marc Raimondi, 'The Eagle's cousin, Usman revealed that he doesn't believe the former UFC lightweight champion will return despite the appeal and potential financial gain if he did.

The reigning Bellator lightweight champion mentioned that he messages his Hall of Fame cousin everyday asking those same questions to no avail:

"I miss him a lot to be honest. I text him everyday, like 'Hey, when you come back?' He tells me, 'Hey, leave me alone'."

The 25-year-old Bellator star also brought up that Khabib Nurmagomedov is somebody who always stays true to his words. He mentioned that because of that, he believes the UFC Hall of Famer would refrain from returning to the sport.

"If he say something, he follow. This man like this is like what I learned for my life now. Like, this is example for me, not only like in this sport, like in life too. And when I see when he tell something, he always follow his word. I don't think he's going to become coach, corner. Even he don't come to watch fight in arena."

It will be interesting to see whether Khabib Nurmagomedov ever has a change of heart with regards to returning to the sport, especially with the success of Islam Makhachev and his cousin, Usman.

When is Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov fighting next?

One of the Khabib Nurmagomedov's talented proteges, Usman Nurmagomedov will be returning to the cage at Bellator 300.

'The Eagle's cousin will be defending his Bellator lightweight title against former champion Brent Primus in the semi finals of the lightweight Grand Prix. It is a stacked event as the promotion celebrates the milestone with four title fights on the main card.

The 25-year-old has an unbeaten 17-0 MMA record and is coming off a dominant first-round submission win over former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson in the quarter finals of the lightweight Grand Prix.

If he defeats Primus, he will advance to the finals of the Grand Prix and have an opportunity to win the $1 million prize money.