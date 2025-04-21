UFC Hall of Famer makes bold claims about Dustin Poirier's retirement fight: "I know exactly who it is"

Dustin Poirier's retirement fight is one of the biggest topics in the UFC at present. While 'The Diamond' has revealed few details about it, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes, rather claims, to know exactly who the former interim lightweight champion is gearing up to face.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping shared his thoughts on the UFC lightweight division, eventually touching on Poirier's retirement fight. Despite claiming to know who 'The Diamond' is set to face, he opted against revealing it.

Bisping said:

"He says he's going to announce his last fight soon, I've got a feeling I know who that is. I think a lot of people know who it is as well. I heard from his coach, in fact I know exactly who it is, but I'm not gonna say it right now because that's not my place or position to be doing that."

Check out Michael Bisping teasing Dustin Poirier's retirement fight (7:01):

Poirier is coming off a hard-fought submission loss to reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, whom he challenged at UFC 302. Unfortunately for Poirier, he lost his third undisputed lightweight title fight and had come to terms with the fact that he would never be an undisputed UFC champion.

He is currently on a spotty run of form, being 2-3 in his last five fights, and hasn't been on a win streak since mid-2021, when he defeated bitter rival Conor McGregor in their trilogy bout at UFC 264. With his final octagon outing pending, it remains to be seen who will be standing across the cage from 'The Diamond'.

He's been adamant that he will only face fellow legends, turning down a bout with Paddy Pimblett, who subsequently called him out again.

When Dustin Poirier dropped a hint about his retirement fight

Earlier this year, Dustin Poirier took to X, where he responded to a fan question about his next fight. The fan suggested that he compete in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. However, the ex-interim lightweight titleholder responded with the following hint:

"Book em to New Orleans"

It appears then that Poirier will compete in New Orleans, but neither the card nor his opponent has been disclosed by the promotion. Nevertheless, he's been warned against fighting in his home state.

