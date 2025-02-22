UFC Hall of Famer praises Alex Pereira for taking advantage of current state of light heavyweight division, outlines path to victory against 'Poatan'

A UFC Hall of Famer recently heaped praise on Alex Pereira and weighed in on the current state of the light heavyweight division. He noted that the division is filled with competitors that compete in a similar way, which plays into 'Poatan's game plan.

The Brazilian has had a meteoric rise since transitioning from Glory Kickboxing to the UFC. He is the reigning light heavyweight champion and has already earned three consecutive title defenses.

Pereira has had several highlight-reel moments since moving to 205 pounds including his knockout win over Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka in their rematch.

During his latest appearance on HJR Podcast, UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz made his feelings known on the promotion's light heavyweight division. Ortiz mentioned that there are no more elite-level wrestlers at the weight class and noted that it will take a strong wrestler to dethrone Pereira:

"They're not wrestling anymore. Guys at that level, they're all strikers. A person to beat someone like Pereira is gonna be a wrestler. Someone who's gonna be able to take him down, put him on the fence, and smash him. If you're going to stand up and strike with Pereira, it's gonna be a long night for you or a short night, one or the other."

Check out Tito Ortiz's comments regarding Alex Pereira below:

Tito Ortiz praises Alex Pereira's striking ability

Tito Ortiz also lauded Alex Pereira's striking ability and highlighted areas in which he has been successful against his opponents.

During the aforementioned clip, Ortiz mentioned that Pereira utilizes his distance very well and showcased how wide the gap is between his striking and the rest of the division:

"[Pereira is] a monster. Just his distance and the way he reacts on punches. I like the way when someone punches him, it's literally like [he] moves and pushes back...Everything is a reaction, all the punches and strikes that he does. Guy's vicious and he punches hard and he's skilled. I mean, I watching him and 'Rampage' [Jackson] move around a little bit and he was playing with 'Rampage'."

Check out a clip of Alex Pereira's latest win below:

