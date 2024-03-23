UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie explains why his father advised him not to hurt your opponents

Royce Gracie recently opened up about his legendary MMA career and explained why his father's advice was so important for the perception of jiu-jitsu in the sport.

The UFC Hall of Famer put his family's jiu-jitsu on the map as he won the first-ever tournament at the inaugural event in 1993. He submitted all three of his opponents and showcased the effectiveness of jiu-jitsu in combat.

During his appearance on MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast, the Brazilian mentioned that he was initially surprised when his father ordered him to avoid hurting his opponents because of the bare-knuckle no-holds-barred rules at the time. He mentioned that he understood why he advised him to do so and followed those orders. He said:

"Orders from my father, 'Do not hurt your opponents.' It's an MMA fight, no gloves, time limits, no weight division, they're [fighters] are gonna try to knock me out.' So win the fight, use your jiu-jitsu, do not hurt your opponents.' So, it wasn't because I was the best, it wasn't because I was special and you see the smallest. No, it was because I think my father [and my brother] Rorian trusts me using the technique."

Gracie followed his father's advice and went on to win another two UFC tournaments using his family's jiu-jitsu. He was later inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

Royce Gracie reveals his father wanted him to submit his opponents

Royce Gracie recently revealed that his father advised him to submit his opponents, but it wasn't something that other members of his family stressed.

The Brazilian was known for his exceptional grappling and would typically win his fights via submission. During the aforementioned podcast appearance, Gracie mentioned that if they found an opening to win a fight by other means, it wouldn't be frowned upon despite the misconception. He said:

"Not mandatory [to submit my opponents]. But, for my father... Yes, because he wanna show the technique of Jiu Jitsu. But those fights that finish just punching the guy out [was fine]"