UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis weighs in on a possible Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight

The conversation surrounding who will be the first to challenge Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight belt - Jon Jones or Derrick Lewis - has been making the rounds for a while.

After months of speculation, Dana White finally opened up about the situation. He told MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter that a title fight between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis is being targeted for the summer.

In another interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the UFC president revealed that he would be interested in booking Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic for the former's debut at heavyweight.

The second-ranked UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis was recently interviewed by Helen Yee at Main Street Boxing and Muay Thai in Houston, Texas. 'The Black Beast' weighed in on the possible matchup between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic:

"I believe that's a real good matchup for Jones. I believe that's more of an easier matchup for Jones than for me or for Francis [Ngannou]... I believe Jon would beat Stipe," Derrick Lewis said to Helen Yee.

Derrick Lewis was informed by Helen Yee during the interview that Dana White had said he would get the title shot against Francis Ngannou first. Lewis was seemingly surprised by the news and said that he was not aware of the development, but given his humorous nature, it is hard to tell whether that was true or not. He added that he would like to fight for the belt in the month of August.

Derrick Lewis on getting the title shot before Jon Jones

Ever since Francis Ngannou was crowned the new heavyweight king after beating former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 250, the question has been bothering MMA fans and experts alike - will top contender Derrick Lewis get his shot at the title? Or will the opportunity go over to former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones who is making a move up to heavyweight division?

Now, with Dana White's confirmation, it seems like the knockout artist of the UFC heavyweight division will get his shot at the gold first.

Speaking to The Schmo, Derrick Lewis shared his thoughts on getting the title shot against Francis Ngannou ahead of Jon Jones:

"I thought for sure Jones was gonna get the title shot first. But everything happens for a reason. I am not a greedy man, but they're gonna have to pay."

In light of Derrick Lewis' comment on pay, it is important to note that Jon Jones and the UFC have been going back and forth regarding the fight purse ever since 'Bones' asked to get compensated fairly to fight Francis Ngannou.

