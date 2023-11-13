UFC to host "greatest live combat sports show" at The Sphere for Mexican Independence Day - Here are all the details Dana White shared

The UFC is set to break new ground in the combat sports world by hosting an event at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2024.

Earlier this year, the promotion's CEO, Dana White, had hinted at the possibility of a future UFC fight card taking place at the wonderous arena in Sin City, and now there is a date for the event.

During the post-fight press conference at knock-out-filled UFC 295, the MMA promoter confirmed that the promotion has booked the arena for the Mexican Independence Day. Furthermore, the 54-year-old claimed he'll put on the greatest combat sports spectacle ever:

"It's going to be a massive challenge, and I love every minute of it. I can't wait to dive into this thing... I'm super excited about this. I love challenges. Everybody keeps saying to me, 'I don't understand how you're going to put the Octagon in there. I don't understand how you're going to do this. I don’t understand how you’re going to do that.' Remember that I said this to you tonight: I'm going to put on the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen."

Catch Dana White's comments below (12:04):

Per a report by MMA Mania, the MSG Sphere holds a maximum capacity of 18,600 and sports 16K resolution LED panels wrapped around the interior surface of the dome with 580,000 square feet of LED light panels on the outside.

How many UFC events are left for 2023?

There are four fight cards, including a pay-per-view event, left before the end of the year.

This weekend's fight night event is scheduled to be held at the Apex facility in Las Vegas and will headlined by the middleweight showdown between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig.

Then, on December 2nd, Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan will headline the next fight night event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The following weekend, the premier MMA promotion is set to host a fight night event at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in China, with the bantamweight banger between Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez set to headline.

That takes us to December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena, where UFC 296 will close out the year.

The event will be headlined by the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, with a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval serving as the co-main event.

The event also features numerous other high-profile matches, including Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson, Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson, and Vicente Luque vs. Ian Garry.

