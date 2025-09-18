UFC icon B.J. Penn reportedly arrested for fifth time this year after violating court's restraining order

B.J. Penn's problems outside the cage continue to pile up. The UFC icon was taken into custody in Hawaii this week after breaching a restraining order obtained by his mother, Lorraine Shin.Police reported that on Sept. 15, Penn entered a property in Hilo despite strict terms preventing any contact with her until May 2026. Officers arrested him without incident, and Penn later secured his release by posting a $2,000 bail.The Hawaii Island police released a statement on Instagram, which said:&quot;Hawai‘i Island police arrested and charged 46-year-old Jay Dee “BJ” Penn of Hilo, for violating a court order for protection. At 4:03 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a violation in the area of Puueo Street in Hilo. Upon arrival, officers determined that Penn had entered a property in violation of the terms of a court order for protection in which he is the respondent.&quot;The statement also read:&quot;Penn was later located in the area and arrested without incident. On Tuesday, Sept. 16, he was charged with violating the order for protection. His bail was set at $2,000, which he later posted.&quot;Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe restraining order was granted in August after Shin, 79, cited domestic and psychological abuse while claiming Penn suffers from Capgras syndrome. It's a rare disorder that makes sufferers believe imposters have replaced loved ones.Chael Sonnen weighs in on B.J. Penn’s situationChael Sonnen has given his perspective on B.J. Penn’s ongoing legal saga. He argued that the former UFC champion should not be seen as a threat.Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen framed Penn’s state of mind as confused rather than violent. Sonnen explained that Penn genuinely believes his family has been replaced by impostors and has been reaching out for help from the MMA community. He said:“BJ is not dangerous. That’s the number one thing because that’s what the fear is. Even when the family comes in and they’re putting a restraining order on him, BJ says, ‘My family has been killed. My family has been abducted and killed, and impostors have been put in their place.’ If you kill B.J. Penn’s mother and B.J. Penn finds you, you’re going to have a big problem... There is a smart BJ who has figured out what’s going on. He’s seen it and he’s got proof. But there is not a BJ that’s seeking retribution for this.”