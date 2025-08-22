UFC icon explains returning from retirement, Daniel Cormier recalls getting arrested, Jon Jones lauds Khamzat Chimaev's performance: MMA News Roundup

  • home icon
By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 22, 2025 13:30 GMT
Daniel Cormier recalls the time he was arrested. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Frankie Edgar discusses his return after retirement. Daniel Cormier recalled a near-disastrous arrest during college. Meanwhile, Jon Jones praised Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant UFC 319 win. Let's break them all down:

Frankie Edgar explains decision to return from retirement

Frankie Edgar recently revealed his decision to step out of retirement for a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut in October. After his UFC exit in 2022 following a knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez, the former lightweight champion said he was “too intrigued” by the bare-knuckle concept to walk away.

Speaking about the return at the BKFC presser, Edgar said:

"You know, we're in [New] Jersey, you guys came here. It's hard to pass up. As soon as I saw this sport, I was very intrigued. I'm a fighter. This is probably the 'fightiest' of all combat sports... I had to try it out... I used to fight for free at Seaside with no gloves, why not get paid to do it here?"
Edgar will face UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera in his BKFC debut.

Daniel Cormier recalls being arrested during college brawl

Daniel Cormier opened up about a violent altercation in his college days that nearly derailed his life.

The former UFC double champ revealed during a conversation with Shannon Sharpe that he was arrested after a brawl while intoxicated, where police found him with a weapon. He said:

"One time. I got arrested in college, I was a freshman. I punched a guy, man. I went to junior college in Kansas... I'm at this party, and this guy comes out. It's his house. He starts talking, and he said something that I viewed as disrespectful, and then he came charging toward me. So I punched him... He went down and his jaw broke really bad, so blood is everywhere."
Cormier added:

"We run off, me and my wrestling friends. The cops came to get us... They put me in jail, and I was crying, dude. They put me in jail on a Friday night, Shannon... They kept me in jail till Wednesday. I was crying. My mom actually, to pay to get me out, she had to take [money] and put it up against her house. To get me out of jail, she put her house on the line for the bail."
Jon Jones praises Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 performance

Jon Jones was impressed by Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Despite criticism for not pursuing a finish, Jones lauded Chimaev’s wrestling-heavy style.

Jones took to X and wrote:

"His control was outstanding, it was a brilliant performance. I’m sure he’ll take a lot from this dominant showing, and next time we’ll probably see him chase more finishes."
Check out the X post below:

He also teased a potential link-up to train with Chimaev. Meanwhile, the undefeated fighter is eyeing a potential return at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.

