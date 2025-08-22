UFC icon explains returning from retirement, Daniel Cormier recalls getting arrested, Jon Jones lauds Khamzat Chimaev's performance: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Frankie Edgar discusses his return after retirement. Daniel Cormier recalled a near-disastrous arrest during college. Meanwhile, Jon Jones praised Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant UFC 319 win. Let's break them all down:Frankie Edgar explains decision to return from retirementFrankie Edgar recently revealed his decision to step out of retirement for a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut in October. After his UFC exit in 2022 following a knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez, the former lightweight champion said he was “too intrigued” by the bare-knuckle concept to walk away.Speaking about the return at the BKFC presser, Edgar said:&quot;You know, we're in [New] Jersey, you guys came here. It's hard to pass up. As soon as I saw this sport, I was very intrigued. I'm a fighter. This is probably the 'fightiest' of all combat sports... I had to try it out... I used to fight for free at Seaside with no gloves, why not get paid to do it here?&quot;Edgar will face UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera in his BKFC debut.Daniel Cormier recalls being arrested during college brawlDaniel Cormier opened up about a violent altercation in his college days that nearly derailed his life.The former UFC double champ revealed during a conversation with Shannon Sharpe that he was arrested after a brawl while intoxicated, where police found him with a weapon. He said:&quot;One time. I got arrested in college, I was a freshman. I punched a guy, man. I went to junior college in Kansas... I'm at this party, and this guy comes out. It's his house. He starts talking, and he said something that I viewed as disrespectful, and then he came charging toward me. So I punched him... He went down and his jaw broke really bad, so blood is everywhere.&quot;Cormier added:&quot;We run off, me and my wrestling friends. The cops came to get us... They put me in jail, and I was crying, dude. They put me in jail on a Friday night, Shannon... They kept me in jail till Wednesday. I was crying. My mom actually, to pay to get me out, she had to take [money] and put it up against her house. To get me out of jail, she put her house on the line for the bail.&quot;Jon Jones praises Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 performanceJon Jones was impressed by Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Despite criticism for not pursuing a finish, Jones lauded Chimaev’s wrestling-heavy style.Jones took to X and wrote:&quot;His control was outstanding, it was a brilliant performance. I’m sure he’ll take a lot from this dominant showing, and next time we’ll probably see him chase more finishes.&quot;Check out the X post below:He also teased a potential link-up to train with Chimaev. Meanwhile, the undefeated fighter is eyeing a potential return at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.