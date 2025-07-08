UFC icon urges Jon Jones to avoid Conor McGregor path, coach shares update on Nick Diaz, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson place boxing wager: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! UFC icon has a message for rival Jon Jones. Nick Diaz’s camp revealed shocking details about his life post-rehab. Meanwhile, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson just bet $1 million on the biggest night in women’s boxing history. Let's break them all down:

Daniel Cormier tells Jon Jones not to follow Conor McGregor’s script

Jon Jones has seemingly re-entered the testing pool and teased a fight in the potential UFC White House card. Former rival Daniel Cormier advised Jones to stop chasing headlines and trying to stay relevant through drama.

Cormier pointed to McGregor’s habit of popping up during major fight weeks, making announcements that go nowhere. Cormier believes Jones voluntarily walked away from the game and shouldn’t be using every news cycle to sneak back into the spotlight.

Speaking on a recent episode of ESPN MMA Good Guy/ Bad Guy, Cormier said:

"Let me say this, please don't become what Conor has become in the media. Every time a big story breaks, Conor's like, 'I'm back.' Don't do that. Don't try to make it about you, when you voluntarily walked away from this... Now that he's done, don't try to make these stories about you."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (13:10):

Nick Diaz locked out of his life by ex-girlfriend, says coach

Nick Diaz is in a bad place, and according to his coach, Cesar Gracie, the Stockton legend is being exploited by people who entered his life during a vulnerable stretch. One of them is allegedly his ex-girlfriend, who Gracie claims has taken over his Instagram, his finances, and even his home.

Gracie explained the situation in a recent interview with LEGACY TV. He said Diaz hasn’t controlled his social media in months. He claims posts are being made by someone else for sponsorship money that Nick never sees. He said:

"Nick went through some really dark times. He was hanging out with people he shouldn't have been hanging out with. Those people that came into his life for a while there... They apparently took his internet, his Twitter, his Instagram, and they got control of it. He hasn't had control of it."

He added:

"They put posts up for other companies, and they're making money... Nick's not seeing that money, and Nick doesn't even know about these posts. And then you got the girl, I guess the ex went and took his house and moved their dad in. It's like a grifter thing or something. The boyfriend, they all move in his house. They won't leave. His family was just like, 'Look, none of this is Nick and we just want people to know about it."

Check out Cesar Gracie's comments below (6:30):

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson bet $1M on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy bout

Ahead of the Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor trilogy fight at Madison Square Garden, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson hopped on FaceTime and agreed to a friendly $1 million wager. Tyson picked Taylor, while Paul stood behind fellow Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) fighter, Serrano.

Tyson also asked for dinner if he won the bet. Paul could be heard saying on the call:

“If Katie wins, you get a million. If Amanda wins, I get a million... Alright, I’ll take you on a date.”

Check out the video below:

