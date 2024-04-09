UFC June 15 fight card adds explosive names including Andrei Arlovski, Ikram Aliskerov, and more

The UFC has a busy three months coming, with ten events planned over the next 12 weeks. That includes the landmark UFC 300 and an additional three pay-per-view events as well as the promotion's first trip to Saudi Arabia. There will be four trips to the UFC Apex over that period, capped off by UFC Fight Night 243, which will take place on June 15.

While the card remains without a main event, there were two fights added, one of which features a former heavyweight champion. Nolan King of MMA Junkie broke the news that Andrei Arlovski, who has lost his last three bouts, will look to get back in the win column against Martin Buday, who suffered his first promotional loss in his last trip to the octagon at UFC 296. The tweet read:

"Andrei Arlovski (34-23) is back for his 42nd #UFC fight. He'll take on Martin Buday (13-2) on June 15 at the UFC Apex, multiple sources tell me. Story headed to @MMAjunkie ."

The former heavyweight champion Arlovski is the oldest active fighter on the UFC roster. He has the second-most bouts in promotional history and is tied for the second-most wins.

That was not the only bout added to the card as Laerte Viana shared that Andre Muniz will face Ikram Aliskerov in a middleweight bout, tweeting:

"BREAKING NEWS! What a fight: André Sergipano faces Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Fight Night on June 15th, with the location yet to be determined. The duel is valid for the middleweight category and the Brazilian has already signed the contract. Who win? [Brazilian flag] [Russian flag]"

What other fights will take place at UFC Fight Night 243?

While UFC Fight Night 243 remains without a main event, there have been five other bouts announced. Jimmy Flick will face Nate Maness in an unranked flyweight bout, while Adam Fugitt and Josh Quinlan will clash in an unranked welterweight bout. Unranked bantamweights Garrett Armfield and Brady Hiestand will also face one another.

There have also been two women's bouts announced as unranked women's strawweights Julia Polastri and Josefine Lindgren Knutsson are set to clash. The bout was originally set for UFC Fight Night 238, however, the latter was forced to withdraw due to a back injury. Unranked women's flyweights Carli Judice and Gabriella Fernandes are also slated to share the octagon.

No.8-ranked flyweight Alex Perez appeared set to face No.12-ranked flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov, however, the former stepped in to face Matheus Nicolau in the main event of UFC on ESPN 55 later this month, replacing an injured Manel Kape. While the bout was subsequently canceled, it remains unclear if the promotion will look to find an opponent for Ulanbekov.