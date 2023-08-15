UFC legend Chuck Liddell talks why Jake Paul's "8-9 months" MMA transition is an unrealistic ambition

Chuck Liddell has recently expounded upon why Jake Paul's plan of triumphantly transitioning from boxing to MMA in the next 8-9 months is unlikely to work. Paul's most recent combat sports contest witnessed him defeat former UFC star Nate Diaz via unanimous decision in a cruiserweight boxing bout on August 5th, 2023.

In January, it was revealed that Jake Paul had signed a multi-year contract with the PFL. Following his boxing victory over Nate Diaz, Paul suggested he'd like to face Diaz in an MMA bout in the PFL.

Furthermore, on his older brother Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul recently opined that he could defeat Nate Diaz in MMA "with eight to nine months of training." TMZ Sports asked UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell about Paul's opinion. Liddell responded by stating:

"That tells me he [Paul] just doesn't understand the difference; that he has no clue about the difference between MMA and boxing."

Chuck Liddell acknowledged that Paul competed in amateur wrestling growing up. 'The Iceman' implied that Paul boasts a wrestling background and a significant size advantage over Diaz. Nevertheless, as per Liddell, Paul would need more time to adopt a proper stance for MMA and deal with Diaz's legendary Jiu-Jitsu skills.

He indicated that a boxing stance would open Jake Paul to leg kicks and compromise his legs by the end of their MMA bout's first round. The former UFC light heavyweight champion advised Paul to get some grappling practice by partaking in a "submission match." Liddell said:

"It'll depend on the wrestling background. He has a wrestling background. That helps. But, I mean, to just be able to make that transition, and he's fighting a guy that usually fights two weight classes below him. He [Paul] likes to pick; he likes to grab guys that are smaller than him. But Nate's a good Jiu-Jitsu guy. He's a good grappler, and he knows how to fight in MMA. There's a different stance. Everything changes."

Watch Liddell discuss the topic at 0:41 in the video below:

Daniel Cormier addresses possible Jake Paul MMA bout against Nate Diaz

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier notably opined that although Paul won his boxing match against Diaz, he wasn't dominant and won't beat Diaz in MMA. Alluding to Diaz's guillotine choke-hold in their boxing showdown, 'DC' predicted a submission win for the Stockton native against Paul in the MMA cage.

Moreover, Daniel Cormier insinuated that certain sections of the combat sports community expected Jake Paul to secure a stoppage win against Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. However, Paul was unable to stop Diaz. Breaking down the potential Paul-Diaz MMA fight, Cormier explained:

“Nate will submit him...If they fight, Nate will submit him. I’ll take less confidence in Jake Paul fighting Nate in MMA because of last weekend."

Watch Cormier's assessment at 7:10 in the video below: