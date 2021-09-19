UFC legend Georges St-Pierre could be involved in WFL, the new MMA league set to launch in 2023

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre could be part of the World Fight League (WFL), a new MMA franchise-based league set to be launched in 2023.

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani had stated earlier this week that a new MMA league called WFL was on the verge of being announced. He added that it had been in the works since 2020 and was established on May 3, 2021.

According to another journalist, Mike Russell, Georges St-Pierre will also be involved in the WFL. GSP will serve as a part-owner of the Quebec franchise, alongside fellow Canadian mixed martial artist David Loiseau and businessman Branden Ware.

"I am told by sources that both Georges St-Pierre and David Loiseau will be involved in the World Fight League as part owners of Quebec's franchise, 'The Montreal Force.' What's interesting is that the organization has been registered with the Canadian government as a 'not-for-profit' corporation meaning it will have to adhere to strict federal financial scrutiny. Translation: it makes the people in charge more honest."

"Also confirmed: California-based businessman Branden Ware, the founder and CEO of West Coast Fight League, is one of GSP's and Loiseau's partners in the franchise," posted Mike Russell.

The WFL will be structured more like the NBA/NHL/NFL

Ariel Helwani said via a post on Instagram that several influential individuals from the world of MMA had come together to create the WFL.

The league will not be like any typical MMA promotion and will have an athletes association responsible for revenue share, insurance, and pension plans.

The league's logo was recently released. A few other details regarding WFL were also revealed by Helwani.

"According to sources, a number of influential industry individuals have come together to create a new MMA league that is structured more like the NBA/NHL/NFL rather than your typical MMA promotion. This new league would also include an athlete association that implements a CBA with 50/50 revenue share, guaranteed contracts, health insurance, career-ending insurance and a pension plan. The plan is to announce the venture in the coming days, I’m told. They are hoping to launch in 2023," wrote Ariel Helwani.

The WFL, which comes amid the UFC fighter pay issue, will consist of four conferences — North America, South America, Europe/Africa, and Asia/Oceania.

However, the focus is on launching it in North America first.

