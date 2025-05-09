UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson comes clean on why he strived to become "the most entertaining fighter" during his career

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently opened up about his legendary career and disclosed why he strived to become the most entertaining fighter in the sport.

Jackson had a legendary MMA career that saw him compete in major promotions, including Pride and the UFC, before retiring in Bellator. He captured the UFC light heavyweight championship after earning an impressive knockout over Chuck Liddell in 2007.

Jackson was among the most popular fighters in the sport at the height of his career, which saw him transition into acting when he starred in the film adaptation of 'The A-Team'.

During the latest episode of his JAXXON PODCAST with guest Tracy Cortez, Jackson discussed the importance for fighters to be more entertaining and showcase their personality. 'Rampage' said:

"With my career, I wasn't the best fighter, I knew I wasn't. I wanted to be the most entertaining fighter. And one that's one thing that I knew that I had to do was just before shows, was to let people know my personality. And I think that's what took me as far as it took me in my sport too, not because of my fighting skills. My record is not that great... I've lost many fights. But, I always try to entertain the fans in and outside the cage."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Tracy Cortez says she shares similar approach as Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Tracy Cortez also weighed in on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's mindset pertaining to entertaining fans and said that she shares a similar approach as the UFC legend.

In the aforementioned clip, Cortez mentioned that she prides herself on being authentic with her fans:

"I guess that's me right now too. Because for me personally, I'm just like, I know for a fact they love me for who I am. I'm very vulnerable with my fan base. I let them know who I am from the start and I try to connect with every single one and give them who I am."

Check out the full episode of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's podcast with guest Tracy Cortez below:

