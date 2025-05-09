  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson comes clean on why he strived to become "the most entertaining fighter" during his career

UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson comes clean on why he strived to become "the most entertaining fighter" during his career

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 09, 2025 17:28 GMT
UFC on FOX: Jackson v Teixeira - Source: Getty
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson opens up about wanting to be the most entertaining fighter during his career [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently opened up about his legendary career and disclosed why he strived to become the most entertaining fighter in the sport.

Ad

Jackson had a legendary MMA career that saw him compete in major promotions, including Pride and the UFC, before retiring in Bellator. He captured the UFC light heavyweight championship after earning an impressive knockout over Chuck Liddell in 2007.

Jackson was among the most popular fighters in the sport at the height of his career, which saw him transition into acting when he starred in the film adaptation of 'The A-Team'.

During the latest episode of his JAXXON PODCAST with guest Tracy Cortez, Jackson discussed the importance for fighters to be more entertaining and showcase their personality. 'Rampage' said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"With my career, I wasn't the best fighter, I knew I wasn't. I wanted to be the most entertaining fighter. And one that's one thing that I knew that I had to do was just before shows, was to let people know my personality. And I think that's what took me as far as it took me in my sport too, not because of my fighting skills. My record is not that great... I've lost many fights. But, I always try to entertain the fans in and outside the cage."
Ad

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Tracy Cortez says she shares similar approach as Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Tracy Cortez also weighed in on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's mindset pertaining to entertaining fans and said that she shares a similar approach as the UFC legend.

In the aforementioned clip, Cortez mentioned that she prides herself on being authentic with her fans:

"I guess that's me right now too. Because for me personally, I'm just like, I know for a fact they love me for who I am. I'm very vulnerable with my fan base. I let them know who I am from the start and I try to connect with every single one and give them who I am."
Ad

Check out the full episode of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's podcast with guest Tracy Cortez below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications