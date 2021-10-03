"He's got a lot of fight left in his body" - UFC legend Randy Couture gives his take on Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira at UFC 267

An electric UFC light heavyweight title fight between current champion Jan Blachowicz and number one contender Glover Teixeira is now only weeks away.

The two veterans will clash at UFC 267, headlining one of the most talent-stacked cards of the year. Former UFC champion Randy Couture has given his take on who he sees coming out on top when the 205-pound elites lock horns.

Speaking with MMA journalist James Lynch, Couture revealed that he is backing the challenger in the matchup. Teixeira is a definite underdog going into this fight, with many pointing out that at the age of 41, there may be some durability issues for the Brazilian.

However, throughout Couture's UFC career, the same was often said about him and he continued to defy the odds right up until his retirement. Couture had the following to say about Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira:

"Yeah I don't think you ever count an old dog like Glover Teixeira out. We all have a lot of ups and downs, it's a volatile sport. He's certainly had his ups and his downs and I think you're seeing him back on the upswing. He's got a lot of fight left in his body and in his heart, so I think he's gonna do well."

Check out Randy Couture's pick in James Lynch's prediction video below:

Glover Teixeira's career so far

As mentioned above, Glover Teixeira is now 41 years old. However, he is also on a five-fight winning streak, having been victorious against Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba and Karl Roberson.

In total, Glover Teixeira has amassed a record of 32-7. Back in 2014, Teixeira did compete for a world title. However, he came up against Jon Jones, who is yet to be defeated (outside of a DQ) to this day.

Glover Teixeira has now finally fought his way back to the belt. This will likely be his last chance at securing gold. In his way, however, will be Jan Blchowicz, who has looked equally as resolute over the past few years.

