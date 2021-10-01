"It's sad at this point" - Anthony Smith reacts to Jon Jones' recent arrest

Anthony Smith wasn't shocked at all upon hearing about his former rival Jon Jones' most recent arrest last week. He claims it's just sad that Jones is still going after controversies.

'Lionheart' himself has been arrested in the past for DUI. Hence, the No.4-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender has avoided speaking about issues involving 'Bones' in the past.

During a chat with R.J. Clifford on the MMA on SiriusXM radio show, Anthony Smith said that being wild at a young age is completely different from doing the same thing now.

"For the longest time I've tiptoed around Jon Jones' issues because I haven't been perfect. I can't talk about Jon being a f**k up, having made a lot of mistakes myself in the past. But clearly, I've done the things to right that s**t I did a long time ago. I've got a DUI twice, been in car accidents and arrested. When I was a young kid, I was wild. The difference is that I've learned from my mistakes and turned it around. I think Dana (White) said it perfectly: 'It wasn't shocking.' I wasn't shocked when someone sent me a tweet. It's sad at this point."

Watch Anthony Smith's take on Jon Jones' arrest below:

Anthony Smith challenged Jon Jones for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 235 in March 2019. Jones had his hand raised by way of a comfortable unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones vows to never consume alcohol again after his latest arrest

Just a few hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, Jon Jones was arrested on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle last Friday.

It was the fourth time Jones had been arrested. He'd previously been taken into custody for DUI and a major hit-and-run case, which saw him removed as light heavyweight champion and taken out of the official rankings by the UFC.

In an Instagram story a few days after his latest arrest, Jon Jones said he's suffered too much trauma to consume alcohol. He added that he will leave alcohol in his past forever.

Oscar Willis @oscarswillis Jon Jones just posted this story, saying he has “too much trauma to consume alcohol” and will “turn this nightmare to the best thing to ever happen in my life.” Jon Jones just posted this story, saying he has “too much trauma to consume alcohol” and will “turn this nightmare to the best thing to ever happen in my life.” https://t.co/LhiFOM5DDx

The 34-year-old fired a gunshot while under the influence of alcohol during one of his previous arrests.

