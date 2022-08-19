"It’s more his game, like Khabib style"- UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev gives his prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira

Rafael Fiziev has weighed in on Islam Makhachev's upcoming fight against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev will fight the former UFC lightweight champion for the vacant title at UFC 280 on October 22.

Speaking to James Lynch, the No. 7-ranked UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev pointed out that Islam Makhachev has long trained with MMA great and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Highlighting the outstanding grappling prowess possessed by Makhachev and the legendary Nurmagomedov, Fiziev addressed the Makhachev-Oliveira fight and stated:

“I think 60 percent, 60-40 percent this Islam win. I think. This is my opinion. I think he have more ground game. He’s like, more stronger. I think it’s more his game, like Khabib style. He wrestles with Khabib every day, brother.”

Fiziev suggested that because Makhachev wrestles with Nurmagomedov every day, Oliveira is unlikely to surprise him in the grappling realm. Nevertheless, he indicated that anything's possible in MMA. Moreover, he opined that Oliveira's a better striker and is always dangerous. Fiziev said:

“Oliveira, he’s a f**king gangster also. He’s dangerous all seconds in the fight.”

In response to Lynch revealing that many fighters are picking Oliveira to beat Makhachev, Fiziev noted that he wasn’t surprised. The Azerbaijani asserted that ‘do Bronx’ is a better striker than Makhachev. He also noted that Makhachev is more of a counter-puncher.

Fiziev pointed out that Oliveira likes to keep moving forward and initiate the striking exchanges. The No.7-ranked lightweight emphasized that if the duo started to wrestle, Makhachev could achieve top position and maintain it. He reiterated that he feels Makhachev has a 60% chance of beating Oliveira.

Islam Makhachev is confident about submitting UFC submission phenom Charles Oliveira

Then-UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was set to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7, 2022. Oliveira ended up being stripped of his title after missing weight for the fight. Regardless, he impressively beat Gaethje via first-round submission at UFC 274.

Ahead of the Oliveira-Gaethje matchup, Islam Makhachev made a rather bold claim regarding a potential fight against Oliveira. Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant Oliveira holds the record for the highest number of submission wins in UFC history. Be that as it may, Islam Makhachev warned that he’ll submit Oliveira within three rounds.

Intriguingly, Makhachev has never been submitted in his professional MMA career, whereas Oliveira has previously suffered three submission defeats. Putting forth a confident prediction about a possible fight between himself and ‘do Bronx,’ Makhachev tweeted:

"I will submit Oliveira inside 3rd., screen it."

