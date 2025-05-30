UFC lightweight quizzes Dana White over financial compensation for the “debut patches” that will be turned into one-of-one trading cards

UFC CEO Dana White has been the face of the promotion for over two decades, having first been appointed the president of the promotion in 2001. In that time, White has come under much scrutiny, with his largest promotion-related criticism over the past few years having been the issue of fighter pay in the UFC.

Many fans and pundits believe that the oligopoly that resides in MMA allows the UFC to underpay their fighters. Recently, lightweight contender Matt Frevola posed a question to UFC brass following a new initiative regarding the trading cards produced by the promotion.

According to reports, fighters making UFC debuts will now wear a "debut patch" on their shorts. After the bout, the patch will be part of a one-of-one signed trading card featuring that fighter.

After the UFC shared the news on X, Frevola was left wondering how much the relevant fighter would make from the purchase of the one-of-one trading card and debut patch.

'The Steamrolla' posted:

"What percentage will go to the fighter?"

Check out Matt Frevola's question to Dana White below:

White has come under fire from pundits and fans for the UFC's fighter-pay structure. The most notable critics of the promotion's pay structure are YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou.

Dana White tried to stop Israel Adesanya from fighting Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya unexpectedly suffered defeat against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 for the 185-pound title. Adesanya was planning on defending his belt against surging contender Dricus du Plessis, who could not commit to UFC 293 due to an injury.

Strickland was identified as a worthy replacement, and was called out by 'The Last Stylebender' for the bout.

However, according to the now-former middleweight champion, UFC CEO Dana White attempted to prevent him from facing 'Tarzan'.

Adesanya shared the story during a recent episode of his podcast, Young Man Ramble. A snippet of the podcast was uploaded to X by @ScottishProbl, where the 35-year-old said:

"Dana was like, 'Listen kid, you've got enough money. Just chill out for a bit.' So I was like, 'Nah.' I went all stubborn, and in hindsight I'm like, 'Maybe Dana was right. Maybe I should have just chilled.'"

Check out Israel Adesanya's story about Dana White below:

Click here to watch the full episode.

