UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev challenges Conor McGregor to try to axe kick him

Rafael Fiziev has issued a challenge Conor McGregor.

After Fiziev's matrix move went around social media today, the trend occurring partially due to the fact that he is fighting this weekend, McGregor explained how he would make the lightweight pay for that move. In retaliation, Fiziev is hoping he and McGregor can throw down, and that he can prove the Irishman can't do it.

Maybe try to do it with me @TheNotoriousMMA ?

"Guy if you find that they are pullers of the rear high kick, change it to an axe kick! Makes up the ground while coming down on top of them as they are leaned back," McGregor commented.

To nobody's surprise, Fiziev responded to the former UFC 'champ-champ' offering him a challenge.

"May try to do it with me @TheNotoriousMMA," Fiziev responded.

Would Rafael Fiziev and Conor McGregor ever fight?

Although Rafael Fiziev is a fellow lightweight contender, a fight between him and McGregor seems very unlikely to happen.

First off, McGregor is set to rematch Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and is only interested in bouts against reputable fighters as he looks to reclaim the lightweight title. Unfortunately for Fiziev, he is far from that as he only has three UFC fights and is not currently ranked.

He is The One 🤯



Can @RafaelFiziev enter the Matrix once again at #UFC256?

However, if Fiziev is ever going to fight McGregor he needs to win his upcoming fight against Renato Moicano on the UFC 256 main card. Moicano is a former top-five featherweight contender and is 1-0 since moving up to lightweight. If he can get past the Brazilian, he could earn a ranked opponent and start to move up the ranks himself. Possibly, one day he and McGregor may share the octagon, but it seems a few years from happening.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is set to fight Poirier next month. It will be his first fight in over a year after his TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The Cerrone fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 for the lightweight title.