UFC lightweight shares Dragon Ball Z reference in worrying tweet about not losing Alistair Overeem like Chadwick Boseman

Alistair Overeem seems to have lost a lot of his muscle mass recently and a UFC lightweight compared it to late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The former UFC fighter now competes in Glory Kickboxing, the organization that gave rise to the likes of Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Ever since going back to kickboxing, the heavyweight seems to have lost a lot of his muscle mass and fans took notice of it, immediately accusing him of being off steroids.

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney tweeted out about it saying:

"Yo, last time everyone made fun of a dude losing weight rapidly we lost Black Panther. Not trying to loose Buu also!"

Take a look at the tweet:

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 Yo, last time everyone made fun of a dude losing weight rapidly we lost Black Panther. Not trying to loose Buu also!

Former 'Black Panther' lead actor Chadwick Boseman lost a lot of weight when he was battling cancer secretly and fans were worried for him. McKinney made a comparison between the two and even included 'Dragon Ball Z' character Majin Buu in his tweet.

Alistair Overeem is currently serving a one-year suspension till December for a doping offense. He does not have a fight scheduled yet, but the Dutchman has been training and posting updates for his fans on Instagram.

Alistair Overeem trains with karate legend amidst rumors of possibly joining Rizin

Alistair Overeem is currently in Japan and is the guest for the next Rizin fight night. The Dutchman took the time to train alongside karate legend Norichika Tsukamoto. He posted a photo on Instagram saying:

"Great to be back in Japan ! With Karate Legend @tsukamoto.norichika, great to see u again Legend"

Take a look at the post:

There are rumors that Rizin is trying to bring Anderson Silva and Alistair Overeem into the organization.

Japanese Rizin featherweight Kleber Koike spoke about the organization's plans:

"People are talking about UFC, Bellator and PFL but they forgot Rizin. And them [Rizin] are coming back to be bigger than in the past [PRIDE era]."

Take a look at the tweet:

Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) @BrMassami



In interview with @alonsopvt this week, Kleber Koike revealed Rizin is working to bring Anderson Silva and Alistair Overeem to fight once again in Japan.

Anderson Silva has been doing boxing exhibition fights after leaving the UFC. He lost his last bout to Jake Paul and recently claimed he was trying to set up an MMA fighters association with the YouTuber turned boxer.

