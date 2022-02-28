Dan Hooker down to 4.9% body fat 3 weeks ahead of his return to featherweight 

Dan Hooker's body fat is down to 4.9% from 7.4% in April last year. 'The Hangman' posted his numbers from what seemed like a health report to his Instagram story on Sunday, tagging sports nutritionist Jordan Sullivan in the process.

Hooker will be making a move back to the featherweight division when he squares off against home favorite and No.7-ranked 145lber Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night 204 inside London's O2 Arena on March 19.

The New Zealand star completed a successful test weight cut of 145 pounds to prove his doubters wrong in November 2021. He now looks healthier than ever ahead of the UFC's return to England for the first time since UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal in 2019.

See Dan Hooker's most recent Instagram story regarding his health report below:

Calm Cody2.0❄️ @Calm_Cody_2 Dan Hooker is allegedly 4.9% body fat 3 weeks out from his return to 145 lbs. Seems like a totally healthy cut to me. Dan Hooker is allegedly 4.9% body fat 3 weeks out from his return to 145 lbs. Seems like a totally healthy cut to me. https://t.co/eS26SPvSEE

Hooker holds a 21-11 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far. His previous featherweight encounter ended in a unanimous decision loss to Jason Knight at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Brunson back in November 2016.

Dan Hooker last fought lightweight contender Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 267

Dan Hooker last fought No.4-ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last October.

Makhachev defeated Hooker via submission using a kimura in the opening round. The Dagestani was initially scheduled to take on Rafael dos Anjos on the same card.

Former lightweight champion dos Anjos pulled out due to injury and 'The Hangman', who had defeated Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision at UFC 266 a month earlier, stepped in on short notice to take up the fight.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



| Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD Islam Makhachev is nothing to be played with! He barely left Dan Hooker's arm intact last time out #UFCVegas49 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD Islam Makhachev is nothing to be played with! He barely left Dan Hooker's arm intact last time out 😳#UFCVegas49 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD https://t.co/TVSKj1eIIb

Hooker has claimed three Performance of the Night bonuses - against Hatsu Hioki, Ross Pearson and James Vick - and two Fight of the Night bonus honors - versus Paul Felder and Dustin Poirier - to date in the UFC.

Out of these, only the Hioki matchup was in the featherweight division. With that in mind, only time will tell if the former AFC lightweight titleholder can find success at a lower weight.

Edited by Harvey Leonard