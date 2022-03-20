Watch: Dan Hooker walks out of the octagon looking devastated after loss to Arnold Allen at UFC London

Following his loss at UFC London, Dan Hooker was spotted exiting the Octagon with a devastating look on his face, leaving fans to speculate what's next for the featherweight.

The New Zealander has been a fan-favorite in the sport for a number of years. After failing to recapture his form at lightweight, the City Kickboxing representative dropped to 145lbs in hopes of chasing a shot at UFC gold.

Hooker was widely expected to come away with the win but came up short on the night. Despite losing, he put on a show and earned the respect of fans even further.

Arnold Allen brought the fight and rocked the former lightweight multiple times. After being rocked by a left hook, the Brit didn't let up and managed to put his opponent down in the first round.

Spotted walking out of the cage after his slugfest, the 32-year-old was understandably upset after suffering a defeat as you can see in the video below.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie A devastated Dan Hooker leaves the octagon with a towel over his head after dropping his featherweight return. #UFCLondon A devastated Dan Hooker leaves the octagon with a towel over his head after dropping his featherweight return. #UFCLondon https://t.co/L4JEQcp1wG

The footage leaves fans questioning where Hooker will go from here. Whether he decides to stay at featherweight or opts to go back up to 155, fans will be behind him no matter what.

What's next for Dan Hooker?

Despite losing in the opening round, there are a handful of options for the former Australian Fighting Championship lightweight champion.

A heavy-hitting fight against Giga Chikadze is strong enough to headline a UFC Fight Night card. A fight against the rising prospects of Bryce Mitchell and Sodiq Yusuff are two more standout matchups that could earn Dan Hooker the respect he deserves in the division.

If the man does manage to put in some improved performances and find his feet once again in the cage, a potential future fight with his teammate Alexander Volkanovski could be in the pipeline.

Dan Hooker has an option to return to lightweight where he holds a UFC record of eight wins and two losses. His run of three losses in his last four outings persuaded the 33-fight veteran to drop down in weight, but his best showings have come in at 155lbs.

