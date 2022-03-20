"Paddy is entertaining as hell" - Henry Cejudo impressed by Paddy Pimblett's submission win over Kazula Vargas

MMA legend Henry Cejudo was seemingly impressed by Paddy Pimblett’s victory over Kazula Vargas. Pimblett dominantly defeated Vargas via first-round submission courtesy of a rear-naked choke at tonight’s UFC London event. The crowd in attendance at the O2 Arena in London, England, where the fight transpired, erupted in cheers after ‘The Baddy’ bested Vargas.

Leading up to UFC London, the fight week festivities in the UK largely focused on Paddy Pimblett. The 27-year-old was being promoted by the UFC as one of the biggest stars on the fight card. He's known to garner an incredible response from the fans every time he competes.

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has alluded to this fact and posted a pair of tweets praising Pimblett. The Freestyle Wrestling Olympic gold medalist credited ‘The Baddy’ for backing up all his pre-fight trash talk.

Additionally, ‘Triple C’ also highlighted the importance of personality, charisma, and talking skills in the MMA industry. Cejudo’s tweets regarding Pimblett have been displayed below:

“Paddy "the Baddy" backed it up! Respect #UFCLondon”

“Shows how important personality, charisma, and talking skills are in MMA. How big did that fight feel? UFC is entertainment at the end of the day, and Paddy is entertaining as hell. #UFCLondon”

MMA megastar Conor McGregor on a potential fight against Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett has consistently maintained that he aims to become the biggest MMA star of all time. On that note, the UK fighter has been touted by many as a future UFC champion and has often been compared to MMA megastar Conor McGregor.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, attended the Bellator 275 event last month and fielded multiple questions from the media. Intriguingly, ‘Notorious’ was asked whether he’d consider fighting Pimblett. Speaking to UFC World, the Irishman suggested that he’s open to a possible fight against Pimblett down the line. McGregor said:

"He's a good kid, Paddy... You've got to love the Scousers. You know my father was born in Liverpool. One side of my family is from there. So I've got a lot of love for that part of the world. And who knows? You know, I will never say no to nothing. You know, never say never, as they say."

Presently, the consensus is that McGregor is likely to compete in the welterweight division once he makes his much-awaited return from his ongoing injury hiatus. Meanwhile, Pimblett is expected to continue fighting in the UFC lightweight division. He’s currently 2-0 in the UFC and continues his quest to ascend the 155-pound food chain en route to capturing the coveted UFC lightweight title.

