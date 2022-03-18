UFC London: March 19, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is heading to London for the first time since 2019 for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. The Fight Night event is scheduled for this weekend on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

At the top of the main card, rising heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall will face the most formidable challenge of his career when he takes on Alexander Volkov.

The co-headliner will see Dan Hooker make a much-anticipated move down to featherweight against a No. 7-ranked Arnold Allen.

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 4 PM ET, and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action. Aspinall and Volkov are expected to make their octagon walks at around 8 PM ET. See the entire main card for Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall below.

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Toporia

Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov (34-9) is fresh off a unanimous decision win against Marcin Tybura in October 2021. The No. 6-ranked heavyweight is 8-3 under the UFC banner.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall (11-2) dispatched Sergey Spivak with an impressive first-round TKO in his last UFC appearance in September 2021. The Brit is now riding a seven-fight win streak in the promotion. Each of those victories came via a finish inside two rounds. Currently ranked No. 11 in the division, the 28-year-old will look to enter the division's upper echelons with a win over Volkov.

Arnold Allen

Arnold Allen (17-1) has won ten fights in a row and is primed for a title run at featherweight. 'Almighty' is now set to put his unbeaten UFC record (8-0) on the line when he takes on Dan Hooker.

Dan Hooker

After a 1-3 slump at lightweight, Dan Hooker (21-11) will desperately seek to reinvent himself as he moves down a weight class to take on a streaking Arnold Allen. 'The Hangman' fought at 145lbs before moving up to 155lbs, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in his return to the division against a surging prospect.

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett (17-3) made his promotional debut last September to plenty of fanfare. 'The Baddy' scored a knockout win over Luigi Vendramini late in the first round of their bout. He predicts another first-round finish over Kazula Vargas.

Kazula Vargas

After dropping his first two fights in the UFC, Rodrigo Vargas, also known as Kazula Vargas (12-4), rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Zhu Rong last April. He will aim to silence the O2 by beating crowd favorite Paddy Pimblett.

Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson (17-5) has the opportunity to bounce back from a rough stretch that saw him lose both of his last two bouts via decision in 2019.

Takashi Sato

Takashi Sato (15-4) has stepped up to take on Nelson after Claudio Silva pulled out due to a knee injury. 'Ten' is coming off a loss to Miguel Baeza in November 2020. He is 2-2 under the UFC banner.

Molly McCann

Molly McCann (11-4) will be hoping to stretch her winning streak to two when she takes on Carolina this weekend at Fight Night.

Luana Carolina

After getting submitted in the first round against Ariane Lipski in July 2020, Luana Carolina (8-2) strung together two consecutive decision wins the following year against Poliana Botelho and Lupita Godinez, respectively.

Jai Herbert

Jai Herbert (11-3) is coming off a first-round finish of Khama Worthy in October 2021. 'The Black Country Banger' is now looking to pull off an upset and take Topuria's momentum with him when the two clash this weekend.

Ilia Toporia

With a perfect 11-0 record, Ilia Toporia is moving up to lightweight for his upcoming bout this Saturday. 'El Matador' dispatched his last two opponents via first-round KO.

